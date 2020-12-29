शहर चुनें
गणतंत्र दिवस की परेड देखने जाने की तैयारी में हैं, तो पहले जान लें ये बात

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 29 Dec 2020 06:20 PM IST
गणतंत्र दिवस परेड
गणतंत्र दिवस परेड - फोटो : Ravi Batra

ख़बर सुनें
वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना वायरस के कारण गणतंत्र दिवस-2021 को होने वाली परेड देखने के लिए आने वाले दर्शकों की संख्या पर अंकुश लगाया जाएगा। कोरोना संकट के चलते परेड देखने वाले पर्यटकों के बैठने की व्यवस्था सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग को ध्यान में रखते हुए की जा रही है, ऐसी स्थिति में पर्यटकों की संख्या सीमित की जाएगी। पर्यटकों की सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित करने के लिए कई अन्य प्रस्ताव पर भी काम किया जा रहा है। सरकारी सूत्रों ने मंगलवार को यह जानकारी दी। 
india news national covid-19 republic day parade government 26th january 2021

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

