IAF: भारतीय वायु सेना को मिला पहला सी295 विमान, वीआर चौधरी बोले- यह पूरे देश के लिए एक बड़ा मील का पत्थर

भारतीय वायु सेना को स्पेन के सेविले में एयरबस कंपनी से पहला सी295 विमान मिल गया है। एयरबस कंपनी से पहला सी295 विमान प्राप्त करने के बाद वायु सेना ने कहा कि भारतीय वायु सेना सी295 विमान की सबसे बड़ी संचालक होगी।
#WATCH | Jean-Brice Dumont, Head of Defence and Aerospace, Airbus hands symbolic keys of C295 aircraft to IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari in Seville, Spain pic.twitter.com/ahEe4gsN2x— ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2023
