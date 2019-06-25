शहर चुनें

Hyderabad resident Syed Waseem Ali died in San Francisco, America

हैदराबाद निवासी युवक की अमेरिका में मौत, दफनाने के लिए परिवार मांग रहा सरकार से मदद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 25 Jun 2019 06:13 AM IST
सैयद वसीम अली
सैयद वसीम अली - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
हैदराबाद निवासी सैयद वसीम अली का 23 जून को अमेरिका के सैन फ्रांसिस्को में निधन हो गया। उनके भाई मुबीन के मुताबिक एक तेज रफ्तार कार ने उनकी कार को टक्कर मार दी। इस दौरान वह कार्डियक अरेस्ट के कारण गिर गए, जिसके बाद उनकी मौत हो गई। वसीम का शव अभी अमेरिका में ही है। उनका परिवार अंतिम संस्कार के लिए अमेरिका जाने के लिए सरकार से मदद मांग रहा है।
hyderabad america car accident in america death in america हैदराबाद अमेरिका कार एक्सीडेंट अमेरिका में मौत
