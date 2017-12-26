Download App
हैदराबादः तलाक की शिकार हुई एक और महिला, सुषमा से की मुआवजा दिलाने की अपील

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला

Updated Tue, 26 Dec 2017 03:43 PM IST
Hyderabad resident Ghousia begum says her Omani husband gave her Talaq over phone

घौसिया बेगमPC: ANI

तीन तलाक पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट की रोक के बावजूद भी तलाक देने का मामला थमने का नाम ही नहीं ले रहा है। दरअसल, हैदराबाद की रहने वाली घौसिया बेगम ने कहा है कि उसके ओमानी पति जरहान अल रजही ने उसको फोन पर तलाक दे दिया है। इसके लिए बेगम ने अपने ओमानी पति से मुआवजा दिलाने के लिए विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज से अपील की है।
 
पढ़ेंः-  तीन तलाक पर मोदी सरकार के बिल को AIMPLB ने किया नामंजूर, कहा- ये संवैधानिक मूल्यों के खिलाफ

गौरतलब है कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट तीन तलाक पर रोक लगा चुका है और केंद्र सरकार को कानून बनाने के लिए छह महीने का वक्त दिया है, लेकिन फिर भी कुछ लोग मुस्लिम महिलाओं को तीन तलाक देकर बेघर कर रहे हैं। दरअसल, कोर्ट के रोक के बावजूद भी इस तरह के मामले रुकने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

