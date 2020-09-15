शहर चुनें
Hyderabad: Four persons held in possession of unaccounted cash

हैदराबाद : 3.75 करोड़ रुपये की अघोषित नकदी जब्त, हिरासत में लिए गए चार लोग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हैदराबाद Updated Tue, 15 Sep 2020 05:22 PM IST
जब्त की गई नकदी
जब्त की गई नकदी - फोटो : एएनआई

ख़बर सुनें
हैदराबाद में मंगलवार को 3.75 करोड़ रुपये की अघोषित नकदी रखने के मामले में चार लोगों को हिरासत में लिया गया। नकदी भी जब्त कर ली गई है। मामले की जांच की जा रही है। इस कार्रवाई को वेस्ट जोन टास्क फोर्स ने अंजाम दिया।
hyderabad unaccounted cash

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

