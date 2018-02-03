अपना शहर चुनें

गृहमंत्री राजनाथ बोले- किसी ने मां का दूध नहीं पिया जो कश्मीर को भारत से अलग कर दे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 03 Feb 2018 09:16 PM IST
केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने कश्मीर मुद्दे पर एक बार फिर पाकिस्तान को फटकार लगाई है। 

राजनाथ ने कहा कि 'हमारा पड़ोसी देश पाकिस्तान भारत को परेशान करने और तोड़ने की बात करता है। जिसके लिए वह कश्मीर में नापाक हरकतें करता है और कहता है कश्मीर को भारत से अलग कर देंगे। लेकिन किसी ने मां का दूध नहीं पिया जो कश्मीर को भारत से अलग कर दे। कश्मीर हमारा था, है और रहेगा।'
 



त्रिपुरा के अगरतला में एक जनसभा को संबोधित करते हुए राजनाथ ने कहा कि 'मैं यकीन दिलाता हूं कि अगर राज्य में भाजपा की सरकार आती है तो आम नागरिकों की नहीं बल्कि सीपीएम के लोगों की भी सुरक्षा पुख्ता की जाएगी।'

आम बजट पर उन्होंने कहा कि 'इस बार के बजट में देश के 10 करोड़ लोगों के स्वास्थ्य का ख्याल रखा गया है। देश की जनता के स्वास्थ्य के भार को हमारी सरकार ने अपने कंधों पर ले लिया है।' 

गौरतलब है कि वाममोर्चा शासित त्रिपुरा में इस महीने की 18 तारीख को होने वाले विधानसभा चुनावों में 60 सीटों के लिए कुल 307 उम्मीदवार मैदान में हैं। वहीं बीजेपी इस चुनाव में  51 सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ रही है। जबकि 9 सीटें अपनी गठबंधन के घटकों (इनडीजिनस पीपुल्स फ्रांट ऑफ त्रिपुरा) के लिए छोड़ दी है।
