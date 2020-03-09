देशभर में हुआ होलिका दहन, देखें किस शहर में कैसा था नजारा

Assam: People participate in #HolikaDahan2020 in Guwahati on the evening of #Holi pic.twitter.com/gZj97aIk27— ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2020
#HolikaDahan celebrations in Gorakhpur, on the eve of #Holi pic.twitter.com/5ljA99bzil— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 9, 2020
Bihar: People participating in #HolikaDahan in Patna, on the eve of #Holi pic.twitter.com/4i7sUN6UOT— ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2020
Delhi: People perform Holika Dahan in Gol market area. #Holi pic.twitter.com/BGktQr5OS3— ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2020
Odisha: People apply colours to each other after #HolikaDahan celebrations on the eve of #Holi, in Bhubaneswar. pic.twitter.com/gya6U9uzEp— ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2020
