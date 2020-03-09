देशभर में हुआ होलिका दहन, देखें किस शहर में कैसा था नजारा

{"_id":"5e6679348ebc3ec74b1db1f4","slug":"holika-dahan-performed-in-many-parts-of-india","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936\u092d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0939\u094b\u0932\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0926\u0939\u0928, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0938 \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}

देशभर में आज होलिका दहन किया गया। देश के कई हिस्सों में होली जलाकर लोगों एक दूसरे को शुभकामनाएं दीं। मंगलवार 10 मार्च को देशभर में होली का त्योहार मनाया जाएगा। देश के किन राज्यों और शहरों में होलिका दहन किया गया जानें।



असम में होलिका दहन





गोरखपुर में होलिका दहन





बिहार में होलिका दहन





दिल्ली में होलिका दहन





ओडिशा में होलिका दहन











विज्ञापन

Delhi: People perform Holika Dahan in Gol market area. #Holi pic.twitter.com/BGktQr5OS3 — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2020

Odisha: People apply colours to each other after #HolikaDahan celebrations on the eve of #Holi, in Bhubaneswar. pic.twitter.com/gya6U9uzEp — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2020

देशभर में आज होलिका दहन किया गया। देश के कई हिस्सों में होली जलाकर लोगों एक दूसरे को शुभकामनाएं दीं। मंगलवार 10 मार्च को देशभर में होली का त्योहार मनाया जाएगा। देश के किन राज्यों और शहरों में होलिका दहन किया गया जानें।