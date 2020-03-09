शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Holika dahan performed in many parts of india

देशभर में हुआ होलिका दहन, देखें किस शहर में कैसा था नजारा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 09 Mar 2020 10:44 PM IST
होलिका दहन
होलिका दहन - फोटो : ANI
देशभर में आज होलिका दहन किया गया। देश के कई हिस्सों में होली जलाकर लोगों एक दूसरे को शुभकामनाएं दीं। मंगलवार 10 मार्च को देशभर में होली का त्योहार मनाया जाएगा। देश के किन राज्यों और शहरों में होलिका दहन किया गया जानें। 
असम में होलिका दहन 
 

गोरखपुर में होलिका दहन
 

बिहार में होलिका दहन
 

दिल्ली में होलिका दहन
 

ओडिशा में होलिका दहन




 
holika dahan holi happy holi 10 march 2020

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

