बंगलूरू मेट्रो और स्टेशनों से हटाई जाए हिंदी, कन्नड़ विकास प्राधिकरण का सुझाव

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलूरू Updated Thu, 27 Aug 2020 10:13 PM IST
Bengaluru metro
Bengaluru metro

ख़बर सुनें
कन्नड़ विकास प्राधिकरण के अध्यक्ष टी नागभरण ने बंगलूरू मेट्रो रेल कॉर्पोरेशन के अधिकारियों के साथ बृहस्पतिवार को एक बैठक की। इस दौरान उन्होंने कहा, 'बंगलूरू मेट्रो रेल कॉर्पोरेशन को मेट्रो स्टेशनों और ट्रेनों से हिंदी साइनेज (भाषा) को हटाना चाहिए। मेट्रो ट्रेनों और स्टेशनों में संकेत कन्नड़ और अंग्रेजी में होना चाहिए। 
bengaluru metro kannada development authority bengaluru metro rail corporation hindi signages

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

