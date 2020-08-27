बंगलूरू मेट्रो और स्टेशनों से हटाई जाए हिंदी, कन्नड़ विकास प्राधिकरण का सुझाव

Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation should remove Hindi signage from metro stations & trains. Signages in metro trains & stations should be in Kannada & English: Kannada Development Authority Chairman T Nagabharana said during meeting with Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation officials— ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2020
