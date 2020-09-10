शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Hardeep Singh Puri will visit Bihar Jharkhand for review of Darbhanga Deoghar airports on 12th September

12 सितंबर को बिहार और झारखंड के हवाई अड्डों की समीक्षा करेंगे हरदीप सिंह पुरी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 10 Sep 2020 02:54 PM IST
हरदीप सिंह पुरी (फाइल फोटो)
हरदीप सिंह पुरी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
केंद्रीय नागरिक उड्डयन मंत्री हरदीप सिंह पुरी 12 सितंबर 2020 को बिहार और झारखंड राज्यों का दौरा करेंगे। वे पहले दरभंगा और फिर देवघर हवाई अड्डों की समीक्षा करेंगे। भारतीय विमानपत्तन प्राधिकरण इन हवाई अड्डों का विकास कर रहा है। इस बात की जानकारी नागरिक उड्डयन मंत्रालय ने दी है।
hardeep singh puri airport airport authority of india

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

