India News

गुजरात के दिव्यांग सशक्तिकरण विभाग ने बनाया गिनीज वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड

भाषा, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 01 Mar 2019 08:21 PM IST
थावर चंद गहलोत
थावर चंद गहलोत
केंद्रीय मंत्री थावर चंद गहलोत ने शुक्रवार को कहा कि दिव्यांग सशक्तीकरण विभाग ने गुजरात के भरूच में 260 लोगों को आठ घंटे के अंदर आधुनिक कृत्रिम अंग लगाकर सातवां गिनीज वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड बनाया है।
सामाजिक न्याय और अधिकारिता मंत्रालय के तहत आने वाले विभाग ने पहले अन्य श्रेणियों में छह गिनीज वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड बनाए हैं। यह नया रिकॉर्ड बृहस्पतिवार को बनाया गया। गहलोत ने दीनदयाल दिव्यांग पुनर्वास योजना पर राष्ट्रीय अधिवेशन के उद्घाटन समारोह में कहा कि विभाग के लिए और हमारे देश के सभी दिव्यांगजन के लिए यह बहुत गौरवपूर्ण क्षण है। दुनिया भर के करीब 600 प्रतिनिधियों ने सम्मेलन में भाग लिया।

guinness world record divyang empowerment gujarat government thawar chand gehlot gujarat
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

