Gujarat: अहमदाबाद में आग का गोला बन गई बस, बाल-बाल बचे यात्री; देखें वीडियो

गुजरात के अहमदाबाद में शुक्रवार को बड़ा हादसा होने से बच गया। यहां के मेमनगर बस स्टेशन पर खड़ी एक बस में अचानक आग लग गई। देखते ही देखते बस आग का गोला बन गई। हालांकि, इस हादसे में सभी यात्री बाल-बाल बच गए। अधिकारियों ने बताया, हादसे के बाद बस स्टॉप को भी तुरंत खाली करा लिया गया, जिससे कोई हताहत नहीं हुआ।
#WATCH | Gujarat: Fire breaks out in a bus in Ahmedabad's Memnagar station. All passengers were safe. The bus stop was immediately evacuated due to which no one was injured.
(Source: Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation) pic.twitter.com/0lWX0qeSMN— ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2022
