बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
INSTALL APP

शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Gujarat ATS arrsted a wanted accused Shahid Kasam Sumra from Delhi Airport in connection with drugs cases

सफलता: गुजरात एटीएस की गिरफ्त में 2500 करोड़ की ड्रग्स के मामलों में वांछित आरोपी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: गौरव पाण्डेय Updated Thu, 29 Jul 2021 04:40 PM IST

सार

गुजरात एटीएस (आतंक रोधी दस्ता) ने एक नशीले पदार्थों से संबंधित मामलों में एक वांछित आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया है। एटीएस के अनुसार इसके संबंध आतंकवादी संगठनों के साथ भी हैं।
विज्ञापन
एटीएस की गिरफ्त में शाहिद कसम सुमरा
एटीएस की गिरफ्त में शाहिद कसम सुमरा - फोटो : एएनआई

पढ़ें अब तक की सभी ट्रेंडिंग खबरें!

ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

गुजरात एटीएस ने एक वांछित आरोपी शाहित कसम सुमरा को दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट से गिरफ्तार किया है। सुमरा को 2500 करोड़ रुपये से अधिक कीमत की 530 किलो हेरोइन को लेकर एटीएस गुजरात, एसटीएफ पंजाब व एनआईए से संबंधित मामलों में गिरफ्तार किया गया है। 
विज्ञापन


एटीएस के एसपी इम्तियाज शेख ने कहा कि आरोपी मार्च 2021 में सामने आए ड्रग्स के मामलों में वांछित था। वह समुद्र के रास्ते नशीले पदार्थों को लाया और ले जाया करता था। अब वह आतंकी वित्त पोषण में संलिप्त है और आतंकी गुटों से जुड़ा हुआ है, जांच की जा रही है।




 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national gujarat ats drugs cases shahid kasam sumra
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

पीवी सिंधु
Other Sports

Tokyo Olympics: भारत के लिए सातवां दिन शानदार, तीरंदाजी-बैडमिंटन और हॉकी में छाए भारतीय एथलीट

29 जुलाई 2021

शर्लिन चोपड़ा, राज कुंद्रा
Bollywood

शर्लिन चोपड़ा का खुलासा: शिल्पा से खुश नहीं थे राज कुंद्रा, मुझे जबरन करना चाहते थे किस

29 जुलाई 2021

श्रीलंका बनाम भारत
Cricket News

SL vs IND: आखिरी मुकाबले में स्टार गेंदबाज कर सकता है डेब्यू, ऐसी हो सकती है भारतीय प्लेइंग XI

29 जुलाई 2021

मध्य प्रदेश बोर्ड
Education

MPBSE 12th Result 2021 LIVE: परिणाम जारी, सभी विद्यार्थी पास, शिक्षा मंत्री ने दी बधाई

29 जुलाई 2021

संजय दत्त
Bollywood

Sanjay Dutt: परदे पर 50 साल पूरे कर चुके संजू के 10 दमदार किरदार, जेल जाकर भी बने सुपरस्टार

29 जुलाई 2021

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

कोरोना के आधे मामले केरल में: राज्य में 31 जुलाई और 1 अगस्त को संपूर्ण लॉकडाउन, केंद्र ने विशेषज्ञों की टीम भेजी

29 जुलाई 2021

मेरठ पुलिस
Meerut

गजब!: बाइक सवार के हाथ में थमाया एक लाख रुपये का चालान, युवक के उड़े होश, दिलचस्प है पूरा मामला

29 जुलाई 2021

शिल्पा शेट्टी, राज कुंद्रा
Kanpur

पोर्नोग्राफी केस: अरविंद ने सिंगापुर में स्थापित कराया पोर्न फिल्मों का सेटअप, खुले राज कुंद्रा से जुड़े कई राज

29 जुलाई 2021

किश्तवाड़ में बादल फटने से हुई तबाही
Jammu

तस्वीरों में देखें बादलों का तांडव: एक झटके में तहस-नहस हो गया पूरा गांव, लापता लोगों की तलाश जारी

29 जुलाई 2021

प्रियंका चोपड़ा
Bollywood

तस्वीरें: प्रियंका चोपड़ा के नो मेक-अप लुक से नहीं हटेंगी नजरें, लंदन की सड़कों पर मस्ती करती आईं नजर

29 जुलाई 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited