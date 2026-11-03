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Hindi News ›   India News ›   gujarat ahmedabad car rams into people on footpath death beer tins found in vehicle

अहमदाबाद: नशे में धुत कार चालक ने फुटपाथ पर रेहड़ी-पटरी दुकानदारों को रौंदा, दो की दर्दनाक मौत

Tue, 03 Nov 2026 01:00 PM IST
अमन मौर्या न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अहमदाबाद
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अहमदाबाद Published by: अमन मौर्या Updated Tue, 03 Nov 2026 01:00 PM IST
सार

गुजरात के अहमदाबाद में देवाश्या स्कूल के सामने फुटपाथ पर सोफा कवर बेच रहे लोगों को एक तेज रफ्तार कार ने टक्कर मार दी। इस भीषण हादसे में दो लोगों की मौत हो गई, जबकि दो गंभीर रूप से घायल हैं। कार से बीयर के टिन मिले हैं।

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gujarat ahmedabad car rams into people on footpath death beer tins found in vehicle
हादसा (सांकेतिक तस्वीर) - फोटो : अमर उजाला

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गुजरात के अहमदाबाद में फुटपाथ पर सोफा कवर बेच रहे लोगों को एक तेज रफ्तार कार ने टक्कर मार दी। हादसे में दो लोगों की जान चली गई, जबकि दो अन्य गंभीर रूप से घायल हैं। पुलिस को कार से बीयर के छह टिन मिले हैं। जानकारी के मुताबिक अहमदाबाद में देवाश्या स्कूल के सामने फुटपाथ पर दिवाली के त्योहार के लिए सोफा कवर बेचने के दौरान यह हादसा हुआ। डीसीपी ट्रैफिक ईस्ट के अनुसार, दिवाली के त्योहार को देखते हुए एक मां और उनका बेटा फुटपाथ पर सोफा कवर बेच रहे थे। इसी दौरान एक दंपती कार्तिक वसोया और उनकी पत्नी वहां खरीदारी करने पहुंचे थे। इसी बीच वहां से गुजर रही एक कार के चालक ने वाहन से नियंत्रण खो दिया और फुटपाथ पर मौजूद लोगों को टक्कर मार दी। हादसे में दो लोगों की जान चली गई, जबकि दो अन्य गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए।
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पुलिस ने क्या बताया?
डीसीपी ट्रैफिक ईस्ट ने बताया कि दुर्घटनाग्रस्त कार से बीयर के छह टिन बरामद किए गए हैं। इस घटना के संबंध में दो अलग-अलग शिकायतें दर्ज की गई हैं। मोटर वाहन अधिनियम (मोटर व्हीकल्स एक्ट) के तहत, ट्रैफिक पुलिस स्टेशन में इस दुर्घटना को लेकर एक मामला दर्ज किया गया है।
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