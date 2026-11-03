अहमदाबाद: नशे में धुत कार चालक ने फुटपाथ पर रेहड़ी-पटरी दुकानदारों को रौंदा, दो की दर्दनाक मौत

#WATCH | Gujarat: DCP Traffic East Ahmedabad says, "Yesterday, on the footpath in front of Devashya School in Ahmedabad. A mother and her son were conducting their business—selling sofa covers—on the footpath in anticipation of the Diwali festival. At that time, a couple, Kartik Vasoya and his wife, arrived to make a purchase. Meanwhile, a car was passing by; being under the influence of an intoxicant, the driver lost control of the steering and struck these individuals. Two people have died in the incident, while two others are seriously injured. Six tins of beer were discovered inside. Two separate complaints have been filed in connection with this incident. A case has been registered at the Traffic Police Station regarding the accident, in accordance with the Motor Vehicles Act."