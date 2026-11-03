अहमदाबाद: नशे में धुत कार चालक ने फुटपाथ पर रेहड़ी-पटरी दुकानदारों को रौंदा, दो की दर्दनाक मौत
गुजरात के अहमदाबाद में देवाश्या स्कूल के सामने फुटपाथ पर सोफा कवर बेच रहे लोगों को एक तेज रफ्तार कार ने टक्कर मार दी। इस भीषण हादसे में दो लोगों की मौत हो गई, जबकि दो गंभीर रूप से घायल हैं। कार से बीयर के टिन मिले हैं।
विस्तार
#WATCH | Gujarat: DCP Traffic East Ahmedabad says, "Yesterday, on the footpath in front of Devashya School in Ahmedabad. A mother and her son were conducting their business—selling sofa covers—on the footpath in anticipation of the Diwali festival. At that time, a couple, Kartik Vasoya and his wife, arrived to make a purchase. Meanwhile, a car was passing by; being under the influence of an intoxicant, the driver lost control of the steering and struck these individuals. Two people have died in the incident, while two others are seriously injured. Six tins of beer were discovered inside. Two separate complaints have been filed in connection with this incident. A case has been registered at the Traffic Police Station regarding the accident, in accordance with the Motor Vehicles Act."— ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2026
पुलिस ने क्या बताया?
डीसीपी ट्रैफिक ईस्ट ने बताया कि दुर्घटनाग्रस्त कार से बीयर के छह टिन बरामद किए गए हैं। इस घटना के संबंध में दो अलग-अलग शिकायतें दर्ज की गई हैं। मोटर वाहन अधिनियम (मोटर व्हीकल्स एक्ट) के तहत, ट्रैफिक पुलिस स्टेशन में इस दुर्घटना को लेकर एक मामला दर्ज किया गया है।