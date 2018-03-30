शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   Government has decided to file a review petition in Supreme Court over SC/ST Act

SC/ST मामले में केंद्र सरकार दायर करेगी पुनर्विचार याचिका: थावरचंद गहलोत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 30 Mar 2018 02:10 PM IST
थावर चंद गहलोत
थावर चंद गहलोत
केंद्रीय मंत्री थावरचंद गहलोत ने ट्वीट करके यह जानकारी दी है कि एससी/एसटी एक्ट मामले में आए सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले के बाद केंद्र सरकार ने पुनर्विचार याचिका दाखिल करने का निर्णय लिया है। पहले ही सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक एनडीए के दलित सांसदों की मांग पर सकारात्मक कदम उठाते हुए मोदी सरकार ने यह फैसला लिया था कि वह उच्चतम न्यायालय के फैसले पर पुनर्विचार अर्जी दाखिल करेगी।
सुप्रीम कोर्ट द्वारा एससी/एसटी एक्ट मामले में फैसला देने के बाद विपक्षी पार्टियों के साथ-साथ बीजेपी के नेताओं ने भी चिंता जाहिर की थी। दलित सांसदों ने थावर चंद गहलोत के जरिए प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से गुजारिश की थी कि इस मामले पर केंद्र की तरफ से पुनर्विचार याचिका दायर की जाए। सभी की चिंताओं को देखते हुए मोदी सरकार ने इस बाबत कदम उठाने का फैसला किया है। 

सामाजिक न्याय मंत्री थावर चंद गहलोत ने मीडिया से बात करते हुए कहा था कि विधि मंत्रालय से राय-मशविरा के बाद यह पुनर्विचार का फैसला लिया जाएगा। दोनों मंत्रालयों के सचिवों की बैठक में इस याचिका का मसौदा तैयार किया गया था। 

जानकारी के मुताबिक पिछले हफ्ते एनडीए के दलित आदिवासी सांसदों ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से मुलाकात की थी। इसके अलावा विपक्ष लगातार इसके लिए केंद्र सरकार को कटघरे में खड़ा कर रही थी। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया था कि मोदी राज में देश के दलित वर्ग को कमजोर करने की साजिश रची जा रही है।
 
बता दें कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले के बाद अब दलितों से जुड़े केस को दर्ज करने से पहले डीएसपी स्तर की जांच करानी होगी। किसी भी सरकारी अधिकारी को गिरफ्तार करने से अपने सीनियर अधिकारी से अनुमति लेनी पड़ेगी। कोर्ट का कहना है कि इस एक्ट के दुरुपयोग के कई मामले सामने आ रहे हैं। महाराष्ट्र की तरफ से दायर याचिका के बाद यह फैसला आया था।





RELATED

central government thawarchand gehlot sc st act

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Rajinikanth Dhoni
Bollywood

IPL 11: चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के वीडियो में छाए रजनीकांत, धोनी समेत सभी क्रिकेटर्स ने बोले फिल्म के डायलॉग्स

30 मार्च 2018

Taimur
Bollywood

कैमरे से एक मिनट की दूरी भी बर्दाश्त नहीं कर पाए नन्हें तैमूर, रो-रोकर किया बुरा हाल

30 मार्च 2018

टाइगर श्रॉफ
Bollywood

रिलीज होते ही 'बागी 2' ने बनाया नया रिकॉर्ड, टाइगर के एक्शन की दहाड़ से हिला बॉक्स ऑफिस

30 मार्च 2018

अमीषा पटेल
Bollywood

कपड़ों को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर फिर Troll हुईं अमीषा पटेल, यूजर्स ने किए ऐसे कमेंट्स

30 मार्च 2018

जाह्नवी कपूर और खुशी कपूर
Bollywood

शेड्यूल पूरा होते ही मुंबई में जाह्नवी को मिली 'खुशी', कैमरे में कैद हुईं श्रीदेवी की बेटियां

30 मार्च 2018

सिद्धार्थ सागर
Television

गर्लफ्रेंड को फोन कर धमकियां देती थीं सिद्धार्थ की मां, लापता होने के पीछे था पैरेंट्स का हाथ

30 मार्च 2018

Samara Tijori
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड में पिता का फ्लॉप करियर देखकर एक्टिंग से लगता था डर, फैन फॉलोविंग ले आई फिल्मों में

30 मार्च 2018

asif and aadil with their wifes
Weird Stories

झोपड़ी में रहने वाली युवती पर आया करोड़पति बिजनेसमैन का दिल, 50 रिश्ते ठुकराकर रचाई शादी

30 मार्च 2018

Sidharth Sagar
Television

चार महीने से लापता कॉमेडियन सोशल मीडिया पर आया सामने, VIDEO पोस्ट कर किया बड़ा खुलासा

30 मार्च 2018

Rahul Singh
Television

टीवी एक्टर ने बनाया रिकॉर्ड, एक ही सीरियल में निभा दिए 75 किरदार

30 मार्च 2018

Most Read

Protest against statement of Hegde on Constitution, slogan of protesters in presence of Amit Shah
India News

कर्नाटक: अमित शाह को बीच में रोकना पड़ा भाषण, केंद्रीय मंत्री के खिलाफ नारेबाजी

अमित शाह यहां चुनाव के मद्देनजर अपना भाषण दे रहे थे कि तभी कुछ विरोधियों ने हेगड़े के बयान के खिलाफ नारेबाजी शुरू कर दी।

30 मार्च 2018

rahul gandhi wants to divide hindus said central minister giriraj singh allahabad
India News

बिहार में हिंसा के सवाल पर गिरिराज ने साधी चुप्पी, राहुल गांधी को बताया 'बहुरूपिया'

30 मार्च 2018

अमित शाह
India News

येदियुरप्पा वाले बयान पर बोले शाह- मुझसे गलती हो सकती है लेकिन कर्नाटक के लोग गलती नहीं करेंगे

30 मार्च 2018

Rahul Gandhi
India News

राहुल गांधी ने फिर कसा PM मोदी पर तंज, कहा- एक और किताब लिखनी चाहिए

30 मार्च 2018

narendra modi minister upendra kushwaha met lalu yadav at AIIMS in Delhi
India News

लालू से एम्स में मिले मोदी सरकार के मंत्री, सियासी अटकलें हुई तेज

30 मार्च 2018

पासपोर्ट
India News

केन्द्र सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, अब भ्रष्ट कर्मचारियों को नहीं मिलेगा पासपोर्ट

30 मार्च 2018

वी के सिंह
India News

39 भारतीयों के शव लाने 1 अप्रैल को इराक जाएंगे वीके सिंह, ISIS ने की थी हत्या

30 मार्च 2018

परीक्षा हॉल
India News

जानिए कैसे तैयार किया जाता है CBSE का पेपर और छात्रों तक कैसे पहुंचता है

30 मार्च 2018

दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट
India News

दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट पर मची अफरा-तफरी, गुम हो गए हजारों यात्रियों के लगेज

30 मार्च 2018

रेलमंत्री पीयूष गोयल
India News

रेल मंत्री ने किया ट्वीटः नौकरी के लिए 20 हजार अतिरिक्त रिक्तियों की घोषणा

30 मार्च 2018

Related Videos

IRCTC का नया लोगो और टैगलाइन देकर 1 लाख जीतने का मौका, ऐसे करें अप्लाई

अगर आपको अपनी क्रिएटिविटी पर भरोसा है। अगर आपको लगता है कि आप एक अच्छे डिजाइनर हैं, या फिर आप अच्छी टैगलाइन दे सकते हैं तो रेलवे आपको दे रहा है 1 लाख रुपये जीतने का मौका।

30 मार्च 2018

अटल जी 1:04

अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी को सोशल मीडिया पर दी श्रद्धांजलि, वायरल हुई निधन की अफवाह

30 मार्च 2018

devendra fadnavis 0:42

CM देवेंद्र फडणवीस पर किसने फेंका जूता?

30 मार्च 2018

सीबीएसई 2:01

CBSE पेपर लीक: कांग्रेस ने इन तीखे शब्दों के जरिए बोला पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी पर हमला

30 मार्च 2018

आसनसोल 1:00

VIDEO: आसनसोल में नहीं सुधर रहे हालात, जिला प्रशासन ने हिंसा रोकने को उठाया ये कदम

30 मार्च 2018

Recommended

central seeks report on violence from bangal government
India News

प.बंगाल: राज्यपाल के आसनसोल दौरे पर ममता सरकार की ना, कई जगह इंटरनेट बंद

29 मार्च 2018

central government replied to high court on ban of married people recruitment
India News

विवाहित लोगों को भर्ती करने से बढ़ेगा सरकारी खर्च : केंद्र

28 मार्च 2018

14 crore people have been denied benefits due to UIDAI authentication failure
India News

Aadhaar से 14 करोड़ लोगों को हुआ नुकसान, सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंचा मामला

28 मार्च 2018

Supreme Court questioned the Centre about its decision to link Aadhaar with pensions
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने केंद्र से पूछा- NRI पेशनरों को कैसे करेंगे आधार से लिंक

22 मार्च 2018

Centre opposes PIL to debar convicted Politicians from holding imp position within political parties
India News

दागी नेताओं के पार्टी अध्यक्ष बनने पर रोक नहीं लगा सकता सुप्रीम कोर्ट: केंद्र सरकार

21 मार्च 2018

key central government project like smart city and pmay starved for cash
Business

संसदीय समिति की रिपोर्टः स्वच्छ भारत जैसी 6 अहम योजनाओं पर नहीं हुआ पैसा खर्च

20 मार्च 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.