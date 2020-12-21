नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस की 125वीं जयंती के उपलक्ष्य में गठित होगी उच्च-स्तरीय समिति 

Government has decided to constitute a High-Level Committee to commemorate the 125th Birth Anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. This High-Level Committee will decide on the activities for a one-year-long commemoration starting 23rd January 2021: Ministry of Culture— ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2020
Netaji Subhas Bose’s bravery is well-known. A scholar, soldier & statesman par excellence, we are soon to commence his 125th Jayanti celebrations. For that, a high-level committee has been formed. Come, let us mark this special occasion in a grand manner! https://t.co/kJedlpOHIU— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 21, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.