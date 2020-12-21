नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस की 125वीं जयंती के उपलक्ष्य में गठित होगी उच्च-स्तरीय समिति 

Government has decided to constitute a High-Level Committee to commemorate the 125th Birth Anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. This High-Level Committee will decide on the activities for a one-year-long commemoration starting 23rd January 2021: Ministry of Culture

Netaji Subhas Bose’s bravery is well-known. A scholar, soldier & statesman par excellence, we are soon to commence his 125th Jayanti celebrations. For that, a high-level committee has been formed. Come, let us mark this special occasion in a grand manner! https://t.co/kJedlpOHIU