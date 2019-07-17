शहर चुनें

Germany Ambassador to India Walter J Lindner met RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat in Nagpur Maharashtra

संख मुख्यालय पहुंचकर जर्मनी के राजदूत ने की मोहन भागवत से मुलाकात

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नागपुर Updated Wed, 17 Jul 2019 03:58 PM IST
Mohan Bhagwat Walter J Lindner at RSS headquarters in Nagpur
Mohan Bhagwat Walter J Lindner at RSS headquarters in Nagpur - फोटो : ANI
भारत में जर्मनी के राजदूत वाल्टर जे लिंडनर ने बुधवार को राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ (आरएसएस) प्रमुख मोहन भागवत से मुलाकात की।
लिंडनर नागपुर में आरएसएस मुख्यालय पहुंचे जहां दोनों को बीच कई मुद्दों पर चर्चा हुई। 
 

 

maharashtra germany ambassador walter j lindner rss chief mohan bhagwat nagpur महाराष्ट्र जर्मनी के राजदूत वाल्टर जे लिंडनर राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ मोहन भागवत आरएसएस मुख्यालय नागपुर आरएसएस
