शहीद वायुसेना अधिकारी समीर अबरोल की पत्नी गरिमा बनी फ्लाइंग ऑफिसर

Garima Abrol, now Flying Officer Garima Abrol, wife of late Squadron leader Samir Abrol, who lost his life in an air accident, passed out from Air Force Academy yesterday: Defence PRO, Shillong pic.twitter.com/8Dvc9uzanV— ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2020
