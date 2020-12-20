शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Garima Abrol now becomes Flying Officer wife of late Squadron leader Samir Abrol

शहीद वायुसेना अधिकारी समीर अबरोल की पत्नी गरिमा बनी फ्लाइंग ऑफिसर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 20 Dec 2020 10:57 PM IST
विज्ञापन
गरीमा अबरोल
गरीमा अबरोल - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
शहीद वायुसेना अधिकारी समीर अबरोल कि पत्नी गरिमा अबरोल अब फ्लाइंग ऑफिसर बन गईं हैं। शनिवार को हैदराबाद के डिंडीगुल स्थित एयरफोर्स एकेडमी से पासिंग आउट होने के बाद गरिमा अबरोल ने परेड में रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह को सलामी दी थी। 
विज्ञापन

बता दें कि साल 2015 में गरिमा की शादी स्क्वाड्रन लीडर समीर से हुई थी। दुर्भाग्य से वर्ष 2019 में समीर अबरोल बंगलूरू में मिराज 2000 एयरक्राफ्ट के क्रैश होने के बाद शहीद हो गए थे।
 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?

Trending Video

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national indian air force garima abrol samir abrol rajnath singh

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

प्रियंका गांधी
India News

कांग्रेस में राजनीतिक प्रबंधक बनकर उभरीं प्रियंका, असंतोष को थामने की पूरी कवायद की असली सूत्रधार

20 दिसंबर 2020

साशा रामचंदानी और हरमन बावेजा
Bollywood

फिल्मों से गायब हो चुके हरमन बावेजा ने की सगाई, ये बनेंगी अभिनेता की दुल्हनिया

20 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
dainik rashifal
Predictions

Horoscope Today 21 December 2020: वृषभ और तुला राशि के लिए दिन बढ़िया, बाकी के लिए कैसा रहेगा दिन, पढ़ें दैनिक राशिफल

20 दिसंबर 2020

कोरोना वैक्सीन
World

कोरोना वैक्सीन को लेकर दुनिया भर के मुस्लिम धर्मगुरुओं में छिड़ी 'बड़ी' बहस, यह है वजह

20 दिसंबर 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

क्या मार्च 2021 तक भारत में खत्म हो जाएगा कोरोना वायरस? विशेषज्ञों ने दी खुशखबरी

20 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
पंत, राहुल और गिल
Cricket News

AUSvIND: भारी बदलाव के साथ उतर सकती है टीम इंडिया, शमी की जगह यह गेंदबाज कर सकता है डेब्यू

20 दिसंबर 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Bizarre News

वो साल जब दुनिया के ज्यादातर लोग खुला आसमान नहीं देख पाए थे

20 दिसंबर 2020

वायु सेना अकादमी, हैदराबाद
Education

AFA : देश की एकमात्र वायु सेना अकादमी, जहां अभिनंदन जैसे जांबाज तैयार होते हैं

20 दिसंबर 2020

21 दिसंबर से शुरू होगा चिल्ले कलां, फाइल फोटो
Jammu

जानिए क्या है चिल्ले कलां जो जन्नत के पानी को बना देता है बर्फ की सिल्ली, देखें तस्वीरें

20 दिसंबर 2020

अंकिता लोखंडे की बर्थडे पार्टी में संदीप सिंह
Television

अंकिता लोखंडे के बर्थडे की इनसाइड वीडियो लीक, संदीप सिंह की मौजूदगी पर सुशांत के फैंस ने जताई नाराजगी!

20 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X