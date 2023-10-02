Gandhi Jayanti: 'गांधी का अहिंसा का संदेश दुनिया के लिए आशा की किरण', अमेरिकी राजदूत ने बापू को किया याद

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
"On Mahatma Gandhi's birthday, I'm deeply moved by his enduring legacy. His message of non-violence remains a beacon of hope for equality and justice worldwide. Gandhi's profound influence on Dr. Martin Luther King and the US civil rights movement reminds us of the power of his… pic.twitter.com/dVLf8WjHqK
