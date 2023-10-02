Gandhi Jayanti: 'गांधी का अहिंसा का संदेश दुनिया के लिए आशा की किरण', अमेरिकी राजदूत ने बापू को किया याद

"On Mahatma Gandhi's birthday, I'm deeply moved by his enduring legacy. His message of non-violence remains a beacon of hope for equality and justice worldwide. Gandhi's profound influence on Dr. Martin Luther King and the US civil rights movement reminds us of the power of his… pic.twitter.com/dVLf8WjHqK

फ्रांस के राजदूत ने भी बापू को किया याद

नई दिल्ली में फ्रांस के राजदूत थिएरी माथौ ने भी गांधी जयंती पर बापू को याद किया। सोशल मीडिया पोस्ट में थिएरी माथौ ने लिखा कि 'फ्रांसीसी दूतावास में सभी लोग महात्मा गांधी और उनके शांति, सहिष्णुता और अहिंसा के मूल्यों को अपनी श्रद्धांजलि देते हैं। इन मूल्यों का गांधी जी ने दृढ़ता से पालन किया। फ्रांस में गांधी जी की बहुत प्रशंसा की जाती है और स्ट्रासबर्ग और वोरियल में लगी गांधी प्रतिमाएं इसका प्रमाण हैं।'





