Hindi News ›   India News ›   Gaja Cyclone : PM Modi expressed condolences to victims of hurricane

गाजा चक्रवात : पीएम मोदी ने पीड़ितों के प्रति जताई संवेदना, कहा- केंद्र करेगा हर संभव मदद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 17 Nov 2018 12:38 AM IST
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
ख़बर सुनें
तमिलनाडु में भीषण तबाही लाने वाले गाजा तूफान से प्रभावित हुए लोगों के प्रति प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने संवेदना जताई है। प्रधानमंत्री ने शुक्रवार को कहा कि तूफान से प्रभावित तमिलनाडु के लोगों को सभी संभव मदद पहुंचाने के लिए अधिकारी काम कर रहे हैं। 
प्रधानमंत्री ने ट्वीट किया, ‘मेरी संवेदनाएं तूफान में मारे गए लोगों के परिवार वालों के साथ हैं। मैं आपदा में घायल हुए लोगों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने के लिए प्रार्थना करता हूं।’ इसके बाद पीएम ने अगले ट्वीट में लिखा, 'तूफान के बाद राज्य के हालात को लेकर तमिलनाडु के मुख्यमंत्री थिरु इडाप्पडी पलानिस्वामी से बात हुई। केंद्र की ओर से हर संभव मदद सुनिश्चित की गई है। मैं तमिलनाडु के लोगों की सुरक्षा और कल्याण के लिए प्रार्थना करता हूं।'

 

gaja cyclone गाजा तूफान pm modi पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी condolence tamil nadu coast palaniswami
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

