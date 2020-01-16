शहर चुनें

full emergency declared for Indigo Pune Jaipur fligh, landed safely in Mumbai

पुणे से जयपुर जा रही फ्लाइट आपातकालीन घोषित, मुंबई हवाई अड्डे पर हुई सुरक्षित लैंडिंग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Thu, 16 Jan 2020 11:17 AM IST
इंडिगो (फाइल फोटो)
इंडिगो (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI
ख़बर सुनें
गुरुवार सुबह इंडिगो की पुणे से जयपुर जा रही फ्लाइट में इमरजेंसी घोषित कर दिया गया। आपात स्थिति को देखते हुए इस फ्लाइट को मुंबई के लिए डायवर्ट कर दिया गया। जहां इसको सुरक्षित रूप से उतार लिया गया।
बता दें कि इंडिगो की फ्लाइट संख्या 6E-6129 को आपात स्थिति घोषित करने के बाद मुंबई एयरपोर्ट पर लैंडिंग कराई गई। इंडिगो के नियो प्लेन को लेकर पहले ही कई सवाल खड़े हो चुके हैं। हालांकि, इस फ्लाइट के डायवर्ट किए जाने का कारण सामने नहीं आया है।



 
indigo indigo pune jaipur flight indigo flight
