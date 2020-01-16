पुणे से जयपुर जा रही फ्लाइट आपातकालीन घोषित, मुंबई हवाई अड्डे पर हुई सुरक्षित लैंडिंग

Public Relations Officer (PRO), Indigo: At 4:26 am today, full emergency was declared for Pune-Jaipur flight (6E-6129). The flight landed safely in Mumbai at 4:36 am and the full emergency was withdrawn at 4:43 am. Thereafter, the flight 6E 6129 was airborne at 7:34 am. pic.twitter.com/Dx4BSwnMWY— ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2020
16 जनवरी 2020