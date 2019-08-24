शहर चुनें

Maharashtra ›   four storey building collapsed in Shanti Nagar area of Bhiwandi four people rescued In Maharashtra

महाराष्ट्र: भिवंडी में देररात चार मंजिला इमारत गिरी, मलबे में दबे चार लोगों को बचाया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 24 Aug 2019 04:03 AM IST
महराष्ट्र में गिरी चार मंजिला इमारत
महराष्ट्र में गिरी चार मंजिला इमारत - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
थाने जिले के भिवंडी के शांति नगर इलाके में शुक्रवार देर रात एक चार मंजिला इमारत अचानक गिर गई। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार इमारत के मलबे में दबे चार लोगों को बचा लिया गया है। हालांकि अभी मलबे में कई और लोगों के दबे होने की संभावना है। फिलहाल राहत और बचाव कार्य जारी है। अधिक जानकारी मिलने का इंतजार किया जा रहा है।
maharashtra building collapsed
