शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Four bogies of a goods train derailed near Jarti station in Koraput district in Odisha early morning today

ओडिशा: कोरापुट जिले में मालगाड़ी के चार डिब्बे पटरी से उतरे, मरम्मत का काम जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोरापुट Updated Tue, 29 Dec 2020 10:49 AM IST
विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
ओडिशा में कोरापुट जिले में जर्ती स्टेशन के पास आज तड़के एक मालगाड़ी के चार डिब्बे पटरी से उतर गए। यह हादसा तब हुआ जब ट्रेन जगदलपुर से विशाखापट्टनम जा रही थी। फिलहाल मरम्मत का काम जारी है। ईस्ट कोस्ट रेलवे पीआरओ निराकार दास ने इसकी जानकारी दी है। 
विज्ञापन


 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national goods train train derailed

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

मजदूर ने पालतू डॉगी के बच्चों की मनाई छठी
Auraiya

पशु प्रेम: मजदूर ने पालतू डॉगी के बच्चों की मनाई छठी, 100 लोगों को खिलाई दावत, देखें तस्वीरें

29 दिसंबर 2020

कोरोनावायरस (फाइल फोटो)
India News

भारत में भी पहुंचा कोरोना का नया स्ट्रेन, ब्रिटेन से लौटे छह लोग पॉजिटिव

29 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
अजिंक्य रहाणे
Cricket News

IND vs AUS: बॉक्सिंग-डे टेस्ट में भारत की विशाल जीत, सीरीज 1-1 से बराबर, 7 जनवरी से तीसरा टेस्ट

29 दिसंबर 2020

कुली नंबर 1
Bollywood

IMDb ने जारी की Coolie No 1 की रेटिंग, सलमान खान की 'रेस 3' से भी घटिया प्रदर्शन

29 दिसंबर 2020

एसएस धर्मागौड़ा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कर्नाटक विधान परिषद के उपाध्यक्ष का शव रेलवे ट्रैक पर मिला, सदन में हुआ था दुर्व्यवहार

29 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
नेल पॉलिश, पौरुषपुर
Web Series

This Week On OTT: एकता कपूर की इस एडल्ट सीरीज से होगी 2020 की विदाई, देखिए पूरी ओटीटी लिस्ट

29 दिसंबर 2020

वैष्णो देवी के लिए रेलवे चलाएगा ट्रेन।
Chandigarh

मां वैष्णो देवी के भक्तों को बड़ी सौगात, रेलवे चलाएगा ये पांच जोड़ी ट्रेनें, देखें-पूरा शेड्यूल

29 दिसंबर 2020

पीएम करेंगे भाऊपुर से खुर्जा तक रेलवे ट्रैक का उद्घाटन
Kanpur

फ्रेट कॉरिडोरः आज प्रधानमंत्री मोदी करेंगे भाऊपुर से खुर्जा तक रेलवे ट्रैक का उद्घाटन

29 दिसंबर 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

अब दक्षिण कोरिया भी पहुंचा कोरोना का 'नया रूप', पहले मामले की हुई पुष्टि

28 दिसंबर 2020

नीतीश कुमार
India News

नीतीश ‘एक्शन रिप्ले’ के मोड में, क्या हैं इसके सियासी मायने?

28 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X