ओडिशा: कोरापुट जिले में मालगाड़ी के चार डिब्बे पटरी से उतरे, मरम्मत का काम जारी

Four bogies of a goods train derailed near Jarti station in Koraput district in Odisha early morning today. The train was going to Visakhapatnam from Jagdalpur when the mishap happened. Restoration work is underway: East Coast Railway PRO Nirakar Das— ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2020
