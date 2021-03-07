शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam elder brother Mohammed Muthu Meera Lebbai Maraikayar passes away

पूर्व राष्ट्रपति कलाम के बड़े भाई मोहम्मद मुथु मीरा का निधन, 104 वर्ष की उम्र में ली अंतिम सांस

Sanjeev Jha न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रामेश्वरम Published by: संजीव कुमार झा
Updated Sun, 07 Mar 2021 09:04 PM IST
डॉ एपीजे अब्दुल कलाम और उनके बड़े भाई मोहम्मद मुथु
डॉ एपीजे अब्दुल कलाम और उनके बड़े भाई मोहम्मद मुथु - फोटो : ANI
पूर्व राष्ट्रपति डॉ एपीजे अब्दुल कलाम के बड़े भाई मोहम्मद मुथु मीरा लेब्बाई माराकयार का रविवार को निधन हो गया। उन्होंने 104 वर्ष की उम्र में अपने रामेश्वरम स्थित निवास पर अंतिम सांस ली। बता दें कि रामेश्वरम तमिलनाडु राज्य का प्रसिद्ध शहर है।
