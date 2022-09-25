Kerala: पूर्व मंत्री और कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता आर्यदान मोहम्मद का निधन

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
Former Kerala minister & senior Congress leader Aryadan Muhammed passes away at the age of 87 years.
He was undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Kozhikode & died today morning. He was an 8-time MLA & represented the Nilambur constituency in Malappuram district.— ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2022
