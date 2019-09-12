इसरो केंद्र में प्रधानमंत्री के कदम पड़ना वैज्ञानिकों के लिए दुर्भाग्य बन गया : कुमारस्वामी

Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy in Mysuru: PM came to Bengaluru to give a message that he himself was landing Chandrayaan-2, scientists worked hard for 10-12 yrs, he came just for sake of advertisement. Once he stepped in ISRO Centre, I think it became bad luck for scientists. pic.twitter.com/nYXOHxqnpE— ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2019
12 सितंबर 2019