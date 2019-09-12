शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy said PM Modi going to ISRO was bad luck for scientists

इसरो केंद्र में प्रधानमंत्री के कदम पड़ना वैज्ञानिकों के लिए दुर्भाग्य बन गया : कुमारस्वामी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मैसूरु Updated Thu, 12 Sep 2019 10:22 PM IST
एचडी कुमारस्वामी
एचडी कुमारस्वामी - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
कर्नाटक के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री एचडी कुमारस्वामी ने गुरुवार को मैसूरु में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी पर निशाना साधा। कुमारस्वामी ने कहा, 'प्रधानमंत्री बंगलूरू यह संदेश देने आए थे कि वह खुद चंद्रयान-2 की लैंडिंग करा रहे थे, हमारे वैज्ञानिकों से 10-12 साल तक कड़ी मेहनत की है, वह केवल अपना प्रचार करने आए थे। जब उन्होंने इसरो केंद्र में कदम रखा, मुझे लगता है कि वैज्ञानिकों के लिए दुर्भाग्य बन गया।'
विज्ञापन


 
इस पितृ पक्ष गया में कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा, मिलेगी पितृ दोषों से मुक्ति, 13 सितम्बर - 28 सितम्बर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

मोदी मंत्रीमंडल
Education

मोदी की कैबिनेट में इस यूनिवर्सिटी से पढ़े मंत्री सबसे ज्यादा, नहीं लड़े छात्रसंघ चुनाव

12 सितंबर 2019

Television

दिल्ली के इस लड़के से शादी करने जा रहीं ये अभिनेत्री, तलाक के 6 साल बाद फिर बनेंगी दुल्हन

12 सितंबर 2019

Shalabh Dang and Kamya Punjabi
Shalabh Dang and Kamya Punjabi
Shalabh Dang and Kamya Punjabi
Kamya Punjabi
Television

दिल्ली के इस लड़के से शादी करने जा रहीं ये अभिनेत्री, तलाक के 6 साल बाद फिर बनेंगी दुल्हन

12 सितंबर 2019

कार का चालान करते ट्रैफिक पुलिसकर्मी
Auto News

अगर कार की पिछली सीट पर बैठ कर करते हैं सफर और नहीं किया ये काम, तो भी कटेगा चालान

12 सितंबर 2019

त्रिवेंद्र सरकार ने भरी उद्योगों में रफ्तार, जमीन पर उतारे 17 हजार करोड़ के प्रोजेक्ट
Uttarakhand Government

त्रिवेंद्र सरकार ने भरी उद्योगों में रफ्तार, जमीन पर उतारे 17 हजार करोड़ के प्रोजेक्ट
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

समान काम के लिए समान वेतन का आदेश जारी, केंद्र के 10 लाख अनियमित कर्मचारियों को होगा लाभ

12 सितंबर 2019

Cricket News

दक्षिण अफ्रीका पर भारी पड़ सकते हैं ये तीन भारतीय खिलाड़ी, पंत के लिए 'करो या मरो'

12 सितंबर 2019

Rishabh Pant
टीम इंडिया
नवदीप सैनी
krunal pandya
Cricket News

दक्षिण अफ्रीका पर भारी पड़ सकते हैं ये तीन भारतीय खिलाड़ी, पंत के लिए 'करो या मरो'

12 सितंबर 2019

Hollywood

42 बार प्रति मिनट के हिसाब से गियर शिफ्ट करते थे पॉल वॉकर, जब मौत हुई तो हैरान रह गए थे फैंस

12 सितंबर 2019

पॉल वॉकर
पॉल वॉकर
पॉल वॉकर
पॉल वॉकर
Hollywood

42 बार प्रति मिनट के हिसाब से गियर शिफ्ट करते थे पॉल वॉकर, जब मौत हुई तो हैरान रह गए थे फैंस

12 सितंबर 2019

पितृ दोषों से पाएं मुक्ति, इस पितृ पक्ष कराएं गया में श्राद्ध पूजा - 13 - 28 सितम्बर 2019
Astrology Services

पितृ दोषों से पाएं मुक्ति, इस पितृ पक्ष कराएं गया में श्राद्ध पूजा - 13 - 28 सितम्बर 2019
विज्ञापन
hd kumaraswamy chandrayaan 2 isro pm narendra modi
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Iphone 11 पर मीम
Bollywood

Iphone 11 के लॉन्च के बाद आई मीम्स की बाढ़, 'अक्षय कुमार' बोले- किडनी लाया

12 सितंबर 2019

फिल्म बाहुबली का एक सीन
Bollywood

'बाहुबली' से 'कृष 3' तक, आप भी देखें बड़ी-बड़ी फिल्मों की छोटी- छोटी गलतियां

12 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
केएल राहुल
Cricket News

INDvSA: इन तीन वजहों से केएल राहुल की हुई टीम इंडिया से छुट्टी, बन चुके थे सिरदर्द

12 सितंबर 2019

भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम
Cricket News

भारतीय टेस्ट टीम का एलान, दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ किसका कटा पत्ता, किसे मिली जगह?

12 सितंबर 2019

मंगल का राशि परिवर्तन
Predictions

17 को सूर्य,18 को शनि और 24 को मंगल का परिवर्तन, जानें राशियों पर कैसा असर

12 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Shalabh Dang and Kamya Punjabi
Television

दिल्ली के इस लड़के से शादी करने जा रहीं ये अभिनेत्री, तलाक के 6 साल बाद फिर बनेंगी दुल्हन

12 सितंबर 2019

पुलिस हिरासत में पकड़े गए आतंकी, बरामद ट्रक
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: कठुआ में तीन आतंकी गिरफ्तार, चार एके-56 और दो एके-47 बरामद

12 सितंबर 2019

ranu mondal
Bollywood

लता मंगेशकर ने कहा था- 'नकल ना करो', पहला गाना रिलीज होते ही रानू मंडल ने दिया जवाब

12 सितंबर 2019

पॉल वॉकर
Hollywood

42 बार प्रति मिनट के हिसाब से गियर शिफ्ट करते थे पॉल वॉकर, जब मौत हुई तो हैरान रह गए थे फैंस

12 सितंबर 2019

मोदी मंत्रीमंडल
Education

मोदी की कैबिनेट में इस यूनिवर्सिटी से पढ़े मंत्री सबसे ज्यादा, नहीं लड़े छात्रसंघ चुनाव

12 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

भारतीय विदेश मंत्रालय
India News

भारतीय विदेश मंत्रालय ने यूएनएचआरसी में पाकिस्तान के पक्ष को बताया बेबुनियाद और झूठ का पुलिंदा

भारतीय विदेश मंत्रालय ने UNHRC में पाकिस्तान के पक्ष को बेबुनियाद और झूठ करार देते हुए कहा कि पाक को ये समझना चाहिए कि झूठ को बार-बार बोलने से वो सच में नहीं बदल जाता।

12 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
डी के शिवकुमार की बेटी ऐश्वर्या
India News

मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग केस: प्रवर्तन निदेशालय ने डीके शिवकुमार की बेटी से सात घंटे तक पूछताछ की

12 सितंबर 2019

कुली नंबर 1
India News

'कुली नंबर 1' की टीम को मिली पीएम मोदी की सराहना, सोशल मीडिया पर हुई खूब तारीफ

12 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

जीएसटी धोखाधड़ी पर सरकारी एजेंसियों का सबसे बड़ा संयुक्त अभियान, 336 जगहों पर तलाशी

12 सितंबर 2019

पी चिदंबरम (फाइल फोटो)
India News

तिहाड़ जेल की चारदीवारी में गुजरेगा चिदंबरम का 74वां जन्मदिन, 19 तक हैं हिरासत में

12 सितंबर 2019

Sharad Pawar
India News

भाजपा में शामिल होने की अटकलों के बीच एनसीपी सांसद उदयनराजे ने शरद पवार से की मुलाकात

12 सितंबर 2019

राजनाथ सिंह (file photo)
India News

जैव आतंकवाद संक्रामक रोग है, इससे निपटने के लिए बढ़ानी होगी ताकत: राजनाथ

12 सितंबर 2019

बुलेट ट्रेन (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
India News

एक दिन में 70 चक्कर लगाएगी मुंबई-अहमदाबाद बुलेट ट्रेन, किराया करीब 3000 रुपये

12 सितंबर 2019

सीबीआई (फाइल फोटो)
India News

एडवांटेज इंडिया एनजीओ मामले में सीबीआई ने तीन और लोगों को किया गिरफ्तार

12 सितंबर 2019

सोनिया गांधी और डॉ. मनमोहन सिंह
India News

मंदी पर मनमोहन ने केंद्र को घेरा, कहा- खतरनाक बात है कि सरकार को इसका अहसास नहीं है

12 सितंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

भारतीय विदेश मंत्रालय ने यूएनएचआरसी में पाकिस्तान के पक्ष को बताया बेबुनियाद और झूठ का पुलिंदा

भारतीय विदेश मंत्रालय ने UNHRC में पाकिस्तान के पक्ष को बेबुनियाद और झूठ करार देते हुए कहा कि पाक को ये समझना चाहिए कि झूठ को बार-बार बोलने से वो सच में नहीं बदल जाता।

12 सितंबर 2019

कुली नंबर 1 1:56

'कुली नंबर 1' की टीम को मिली पीएम मोदी की सराहना, सोशल मीडिया पर हुई खूब तारीफ

12 सितंबर 2019

यूपी पुलिस 1:52

यूपी के सिद्धार्थनगर में दो पुलिसवालों का युवक से मारपीट का वीडियो VIRAL होने से मचा हड़कंप

12 सितंबर 2019

गणेश उत्सव 2:35

देशभर में गणपति की प्रतिमाओं का विसर्जन, ढोल-नगाड़ों के साथ बप्पा को दी गई विदाई

12 सितंबर 2019

बिपिन रावत 1:30

आर्मी चीफ बिपिन रावत का पाकिस्तान को कड़ा संदेश, PoK पर एक्शन के लिए कभी भी तैयार

12 सितंबर 2019

Related

गणेश विसर्जन
India News

'गणपति बप्पा मोरया, अगले बरस तू जल्दी आ', गणेश विसर्जन की शानदार तस्वीरें

12 सितंबर 2019

manmohan singh
India News

'अत्यंत गंभीर आर्थिक मंदी' से उबरने के लिए मनमोहन सिंह ने सुझाए पांच उपाय

12 सितंबर 2019

नासा लैंडर विक्रम से संपर्क साधने की कोशिश कर रहा है
India News

चंद्रयान-2: लैंडर विक्रम से संपर्क स्थापित करने की कोशिशें जारी, अब नासा ने भेजा 'हैलो' मैसेज

12 सितंबर 2019

गणेश उत्सव
India News

देशभर में गणपति की प्रतिमाओं का विसर्जन, ढोल-नगाड़ों के साथ बप्पा को दी गई विदाई

12 सितंबर 2019

डीके शिवकुमार-ऐश्वर्या
India News

मनी लांड्रिंग: ईडी दफ्तर लाए गए डीके शिवकुमार, बेटी ऐश्वर्या के सामने पूछताछ

12 सितंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

रिश्वत की पेशकश करने वाले गृह मंत्रालय के अधिकारी को सीबीआई ने हिरासत में लिया

12 सितंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited