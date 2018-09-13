शहर चुनें

वीडियो: डीएमके नेता की बेरहमी, महिला पर खूब बरसाईं लातें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चेन्नई Updated Thu, 13 Sep 2018 02:17 PM IST
तमिलनाडु के पूर्व डीएमके पार्षद सेल्वाकुमार को पार्टी की प्राथमिक सदस्यता से निलंबित कर दिया है और उन्हें पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। सेल्वाकुमार पर तमिलनाडु के पेरमबलुर में एक ब्यूटी सैलून में महिला से मारपीट का आरोप है।    
यह घटना 25 मई की है। घटना का सीसीटीवी फुटेज जारी किया गया है, जिसके आधार पर पूर्व पार्षद की गिरफ्तारी हुई है। फुटेज में ये साफ-साफ देखा जा सकता है कि पूर्व पार्षद किस कदर महिला पर लातों की बारिश कर रहे हैं। इस दौरान वहां मौजूद अन्य महिलाएं उनसे उस महिला को छोड़ देने की गुहार लगा रही हैं, इसके बावजूद वो महिला को मारे जा रहे हैं। 

फिलहाल मामले के बारे में अभी ज्यादा जानकारी नहीं मिल पाई है कि पूर्व डीएमके पार्षद सेल्वाकुमार महिला को आखिर क्यों मार रहे थे। मामले की जांच चल रही है। 
 
    

