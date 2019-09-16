शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Former Andhra Pradesh Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao commits suicide at his residence

आंध्र प्रदेश: पूर्व स्पीकर कोडेला शिव प्रसाद राव ने अपने आवास पर की आत्महत्या

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हैदराबाद Updated Mon, 16 Sep 2019 01:48 PM IST
Former Andhra Pradesh Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao commits suicide at his residence
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
आंध्र प्रदेश के पूर्व स्पीकर कोडेला शिव प्रसाद राव ने अपने हैदराबाद स्थित आवास पर गले में फंदा डालकर आत्महत्या कर ली है।
