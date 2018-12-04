शहर चुनें

विदेश सचिव विजय गोखले व चीनी उप विदेश मंत्री के बीच हुई द्विपक्षीय संबंधों पर चर्चा

Updated Tue, 04 Dec 2018 06:37 PM IST
Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale and Chinese vice foreign minister talked about bilateral relations
विदेश सचिव विजय गोखले और चीन के उप विदेश मंत्री कांग जुआन्यो ने राजधानी दिल्ली में वार्ता की। इस दौरान प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी व चीनी राष्ट्रपति शी जिनपिंग के बीच अनौपचारिक शिखर सम्मेलन के बाद दोनों देशों के बीच द्विपक्षी संबंधों पर प्रगति की समीक्षा की गई।
भारत चीन संबंध foreign secretary vijay gokhale kong xuanyou vice foreign minister of china pm narendra modi xi jinping
