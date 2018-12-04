MEA: Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale & China Vice Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou held consultations in Delhi. Reviewed progress made in bilateral relations since Informal Summit between PM Narendra Modi & Chinese President Xi Jinping. pic.twitter.com/7uo62u81xe— ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2018
सुषमा स्वराज के बाद अब केंद्रीय मंत्री उमा भारती ने भी एलान कर दिया है कि वो लोकसभा चुनाव नहीं लड़ेंगी।
4 दिसंबर 2018