बीजेपी नेता ने तमिलनाडु और केरल बताया आतंक का गढ़, कहा- यहां से ISIS में शामिल हो रहे हैं लोग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, तमिलनाडु Updated Sat, 17 Feb 2018 04:40 PM IST
For terrorist activities in Karnataka & Kerala, Tamil Nadu is the cradle.
एच राजा
भारतीय जनता पार्टी के नेता एच राजा ने कहा कि भारत में आतंकवाद बढ़ता जा रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि कर्नाटक, केरल और तमिलनाडु आतंकवाद के गढ़ बनते जा रहे हैं। राजा ने कहा कि तमिलनाडु आतंकियों को पाल रहा है और पूरी सेना तैयार कर रहा है। 
तमिलनाडु और केरल में जमीनी स्तर पर आतंकियों की सेना तैयार की जा रही है। वह  यहीं नहीं रुके उन्होंने कहा कि केरल के लोग इस्लामिक आतंकी संगठन आईएसआईएस में शामिल हो रहे हैं। यह देश के लिए खतरा है। 

