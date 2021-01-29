Home ›   India News ›   Flood Relief: Five states additional assistance of 1751 crore from Disaster Relief Fund

बाढ़ राहत: पांच राज्यों को आपदा राहत कोष से 1751 करोड़ की अतिरिक्त मदद

Surendra Joshi न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: सुरेंद्र जोशी
Updated Fri, 29 Jan 2021 05:15 PM IST
अमित शाह
अमित शाह - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
केंद्र सरकार ने दक्षिण-पश्चिम मानसून सीजन-2020 के दौरान अतिवृष्टि व बाढ़ के कारण हुए नुकसान की भरपाई के लिए पांच राज्यों केा 1751 करोड़ रुपये से ज्यादा की अतिरिक्त सहायता मंजूर की है। ये राज्य वर्षाकाल में बाढ़, भू-स्खलन और रबी सीजन के दौरान ओलावृष्टि से प्रभावित हुए थे। 
केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह की अध्यक्षता वाली एक उच्च स्तरीय समिति ने यह सहायता राशि मंजूर की है। गृह मंत्रालय से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार असम को सर्वाधिक 437.15 करोड़, अरुणाचल प्रदेश को 75.86 करोड़, ओडिशा को 320.94 करोड़, तेलंगाना को 245,96 करोड़ और यूपी को 386.06 करोड़ रुपये की अतिरिक्त मदद मुहैया कराई गई है। 



india news national national disaster response fund दक्षिण-पश्चिम मानसून सीजन-2020 central assistance amit shah mha

