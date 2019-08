महाराष्ट्र के कोल्हापुर में बाढ़ की आफत, 51 हजार लोग और 200 गांव प्रभावित

All dams of Pune, Satara, Sangli and Kolhapur are 100% full. Riverside villages have been alerted. 6 NDRF units deployed in Kolkhapur, 6 more reaching. 3 NDRF units deployed in Sangli, 3 more reaching. 1 NDRF unit deployed in Satara

89 boats are deployed to help the people. https://t.co/cnnz2NoftN