महाराष्ट्र: ठाणे में दर्दनाक हादसा, इमारत की स्लैब गिरने से 5 लोगों की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, ठाणे Published by: Jeet Kumar Updated Fri, 28 May 2021 11:55 PM IST
घायलों को बाहर निकालते लोग...
घायलों को बाहर निकालते लोग... - फोटो : ani
ख़बर सुनें
महाराष्ट्र के ठाणे जिले में एक दर्दनाक हादसा हो गया। जिले के उल्हासनगर में एक रिहायशी इमारत की स्लैब गिरने से पांच लोगों की मौत हो गई। अभी 3-4 लोगों के फंसे होने की आशंका है। वहीं ठाणे नगर निगम का बचाव अभियान जारी है।
india news national mumbai news maharashtra news
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

