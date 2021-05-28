महाराष्ट्र: ठाणे में दर्दनाक हादसा, इमारत की स्लैब गिरने से 5 लोगों की मौत

5 people died after the slab of a residential building collapsed in Ulhasnagar of Thane district. 3-4 people feared trapped. Rescue operation is underway: Thane Municipal Corporation
#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/DmDGzEL3FX — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2021
