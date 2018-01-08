Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   India News ›   five dies after fire broke out in restro-bar at kumbaara sangha buiding of Bengaluru

बंगलूरू: रेस्टोरेंट में लगी भीषण आग, अंदर सो रहे पांच लोगों की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलूरू Updated Mon, 08 Jan 2018 08:53 AM IST
five dies after fire broke out in restro-bar at kumbaara sangha buiding of Bengaluru
बंगलूरू की सिटी मार्केट के बार में आग लगने की वजह से पांच लोगों की मौत हो गई है। बताया जा रहा है कि हादसा कैलाश बार में हुआ है जो कुंबारा संघा बिल्डिंग के ग्राउंड फ्लोर पर स्थित है। मरने वालों में पांचों लोग रेस्टोरेंट-बार के कर्मी थे।  पुलिस कमिश्रर एम एन अनुच्छे का कहना है कि रात करीब 2.30 बजे जलने की बदबू से आग लग जाने की जानकारी मिल पाई थी। उन्होंने की बार के अंदर मरने वाले लोग उसमे सो रहे थे, हालांकि, आग लगने की वजह अभी साफ नहीं हो पाई है, लेकिन मामले की गंभीरता से जांच की जा रही है।
 
बार और रेस्टोरेंट आग हादसों का शिकार लगातार हो रहे हैं। हाल ही में मुंबई के कमला मिल्स कंपाउंड में एक बार में भीषण आग हादसे के चलते 14 लोगों की मौत हो गई थी। यहां एक बर्थडे पार्टी के जश्न के लिए लोग जमा हुए थे, लेकिन वो रात उनकी जिंदगी की आखिरी रात बन गई थी।
 
bengaluru restro-bar bengaluru city market fire in bar
कॉमेंट करें

Spotlight

weekly rashiphal 8th january to 14th january
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल 8 से 14 जनवरी: 7 राशियों को होगा धन लाभ, 5 कोे होगा नुकसान

8 जनवरी 2018

bipasha basu celebrate her 39th birthday with karan singh grover
Bollywood

बिपाशा ने ऐसे मनाया 39वां जन्मदिन, लजीज पकवान देखकर मुंह में आ जाएगा पानी

7 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 salman khan invite rani mukerji his upcoming film hichki
Television

Bigg Boss 11: मंच पर कुछ ऐसा बोलीं रानी, सलमान के जवाब पर हुई शर्म से पानी-पानी

7 जनवरी 2018

new actors debut in bollywood 2018
Bollywood

स्टार किड्स के नाम रहेगा साल 2018, जानिए कौन-कौन से चेहरे करेंगे बॉलीवुड में डेब्यू

7 जनवरी 2018

anushka sharma with virat kohli in cape town returns mumbai
Bollywood

विराट के सस्ते में OUT होते ही Troll हुईं अनुष्का, मुंबई लौटीं तो ये बोलीं 'गब्बर' की पत्नी

7 जनवरी 2018

ranveer singh and deepika padukone back after birthday celebration
Bollywood

बर्थडे पर सरप्राइज नहीं दे पाईं दीपिका, रणवीर संग वापस लौटीं, वजह कहीं ये तो नहीं

7 जनवरी 2018

Salman khan film Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office Collection Day 16
Bollywood

16वें दिन भी 'टाइगर जिंदा है' का जलवा कायम, कमाई 500 करोड़ के करीब

7 जनवरी 2018

indian oil corporation limited recruitment 2018
Government Jobs

इंडियन ऑयल कॉर्पोरेशन लिमिटेड में वैकेंसी, ऐसे करें आवेदन

7 जनवरी 2018

iit bombay invites applications for software engineer
Other Jobs

IIT बॉम्बे में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर के पद पर भर्ती, ऐसे करें आवेदन

7 जनवरी 2018

job vacancy in jharkhand urban development and housing department
Government Jobs

अर्बन डेवलपमेंट एंड हाउसिंग डिपार्टमेंट में डिप्लोमाधारकों की भर्ती

7 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

Sachin Tendulkar daughter tampered, man arrested
India News

सचिन की बेटी को फोन पर तंग करने वाला गिरफ्तार, देता था किडनैपिंग की धमकी

मशहूर क्रिकेटर सचिन तेंदुलकर की बेटी सारा को फोन पर परेशान करने के आरोप में पुलिस ने देब कुमार माइती नामक एक व्यक्ति को गिरफ्तार किया है।

7 जनवरी 2018

MP: Public welcomed BJP candidate with a wreath of shoes while asked for votes
India News

MP: वोट मांगने पहुंचे BJP उम्मीदवार, जूतों की माला से हुआ स्वागत

8 जनवरी 2018

Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed ordered terrorist to attack india on Republic Day
India News

हाफिज सईद ने गणतंत्र दिवस पर आतंकी हमले का दिया आदेश

7 जनवरी 2018

UP cm yogi adityanth reaches Karnataka and will take part in bjp parvartan yatra
India News

कर्नाटक पहुंचे यूपी CM योगी, BJP की 'परिवर्तन यात्रा' का बनेंगे हिस्सा

7 जनवरी 2018

BJP MPs will be burdened with absence in Parliament
India News

संसद से गैरहाजिर रहे भाजपा सांसदों के आए बुरे दिन

8 जनवरी 2018

koregaon violence: government says mevani and umar khalid had nothing do in issue
India News

कोरेगांव जातीय हिंसा: जिग्नेश मेवाणी और उमर खालिद को मिली क्लीन चिट

7 जनवरी 2018

Cold wave hits india and all schools remains closed in haryana 
India News

देशभर में ठंड का कहर, हरियाणा में सभी स्कूल बंद, इन राज्यों में भी बढ़ीं छुट्टियां

7 जनवरी 2018

Gdp growth rate will estimated at 6.5% on 2017-18

मोदी सरकार के अनुमान को लगा करारा झटका, GDP की दरों में कमी के संकेत

6 जनवरी 2018

Delhi Road Accident: Four powerlifting players killed and two injured
India News

कोहरा बना 'काल': दिल्ली में हुए हादसे में पावरलिफ्टर समेत 4 की मौत, 28 ट्रेनें रद्द

7 जनवरी 2018

Amit Shah slams CPM for violence against BJP workers in tripura
India News

CPM पर गरजे अमित शाह, बोले- हिंसा से नहीं डरते, त्रिपुरा में भी खिलेगा कमल

7 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

डीजी कॉन्फ्रेंस में पहुंचे पीएम मोदी पुलिस अधिकारियों की लगाएंगे क्लास

मध्य प्रदेश में हो रही डीजी कॉन्फ्रेंस के लिए प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी पहुंच चुके हैं। गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह के साथ ही एनएसए अजित डोभाल भी डीजी कॉन्फ्रेंस में शामिल हुए।

8 जनवरी 2018

UNHAPPY TRANSPORTER NEW VIRAL VIDEO WHO ATE POISON AGAINST BJP GST DEMONETAIZATION IN DEHRADUN 3:34

GST-नोटबंदी के खिलाफ जहर खानेवाले व्यापारी का एक और वीडियो आया

8 जनवरी 2018

BJP PRESIDENT AMIT SHAH BLAMES COMMUNISTS FOR POVERTY, UNEMPLOYMENT AND VIOLENCE 1:52

त्रिपुरा में गरजे अमित शाह, बोले गरीबी, बेरोजगारी, हिंसा और कम्युनिस्ट शासन का चोली दामन का रिश्ता

8 जनवरी 2018

BJP CANDIDATE IN MP BEING OFFERED SHOE GARLAND 3:11

VIDEO: वोट मांगने गए बीजेपी नेता को पहनाया जूते की माला

7 जनवरी 2018

Lalu Yadav’s elder sister breathes her last 1:33

इस सदमे ने ले ली लालू यादव की एकलौती बहन की जान

7 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

state bank of India changed IFSC code of its 1300 branches
India News

स्टेट बैंक ऑफ इंडिया ने 1300 शाखाओं के IFSC कोड बदले

10 दिसंबर 2017

woman filled petition in kerala hc and says she was forcefully converted to islam
India News

केरल HC पहुंची पीड़िता बोली- जबरन इस्लाम करवाया कबूल, ISIS को बेचना चाहता था पति

11 नवंबर 2017

Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board Chief Wasim Rizvi met Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Ram Temple issue
India News

श्रीश्री से मिलकर बोले UP शिया वक्फ बोर्ड के अध्यक्ष - सुलझ सकता है राम मंदिर मामला

31 अक्टूबर 2017

Bengaluru's Baba video viral with actress
India News

अभिनेत्री के साथ बेंगलुरु के बाबा का वीडियो वायरल

28 अक्टूबर 2017

Attack on the court commissioner's team on illegal abattoirs inspection
India News

अवैध बूचड़खानों के निरीक्षण पर गए कोर्ट कमिश्नर की टीम पर भीड़ ने बोला हमला

19 अक्टूबर 2017

know about hyderabad man who saves his life many times from biggest incidents by luck
India News

ऐसा किस्मतवाला जिसकी बड़े-बड़े हादसों में भी नहीं गई जान, जानिए गजब कहानी

16 अक्टूबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.