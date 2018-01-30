अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   First lunar eclipse of 2018: Moon will become blue this time

31 जनवरी को होगा 2018 का पहला ग्रहण, नीला दिखेगा चांद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 30 Jan 2018 12:38 PM IST
First lunar eclipse of 2018: Moon will become blue this time
साल का पहला चंद्रग्रहण 31 जनवरी को होगा और खास बात है कि चांद इस बार 14 फीसदी ज्यादा चमकीला होगा। इतना ही नहीं साल का पहला और आखिरी नीला चांद इसी मौके पर दिखेगा। इससे पहले पिछले साल दिसंबर में नीला चांद दिखा था।

अंतरिक्ष एजेंसी नासा ने इसकी घोषणा करते हुए बताया कि इस बार फिर सूपर ब्लू मून दिखाई देगा। इस चंद्रग्रहण का नाम सूपरमून इसलिए रखा गया है ,क्योंकि इससे जुड़े कई खास अवसर सामने आ रहे हैं। नासा के वैज्ञानिक गार्डन ने कहा कि जब चांद पृथ्वी की छाया में छिप जाएगा तो उस वक्त वह लाल हो जाता है।

पहला यह कि चांद धरती के सबसे ज्यादा पास होगा। दूसरा ये की चांद 14 फीसदी से ज्यादा चमकीला होगा और तीसरा यह कि इस बार एक महीने में दो पूर्णिमा होंगी। इस अद्भुत नजारे को देश के किसी भी कोने से देखा जा सकेगा। ग्रहण से जुड़ी एक और खास बात है कि इस ग्रहण को कोरी आखों से देखा जा सकेगा और इससे कोई नुकसान नहीं होगा।

ऑनलाइन मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक  शाम पांच बजकर 18 मिनट से आरंभ होकर रात आठ बजकर 42 मिनट पर समाप्त होगा। चंद्रमा शाम छह बजकर 21 मिनट से रात सात बजकर 38 मिनट तक पूरी तरह से पृथ्वी की छाया से ढका रहेगा। इलाहाबाद में चंद्रमा शाम पांच बजकर 40 मिनट पर पूर्ण ग्रहण की अवस्था में उदय होगा जो कि लाल रंग का दिखायी देगा।
