Mumbai : सिलेंडर फटने से झुग्गियों में लगी भीषण आग, दमकल की गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंची

बता दें कि एक दिन पहले मुंबई के शिवड़ी इलाके में भी झुग्गियों में आग लगी थी। आग पर काबू पाने के दौरान एक दमकलकर्मी भी झुलस गए थे। अधिकारियों के मुताबिक, यहां आग को बुझाने में पंद्रह मिनट का समय लगा और आग मुख्यत: बिजली के तारों और अन्य उपकरणों तक सीमित रही थी। अधिकारियों के मुताबिक, भीषण आग से 20 झुग्गियां जल गईं।
Maharashtra | A fire broke out in slums in Reay road area in Mumbai reportedly due to a cylinder blast. Fire tenders reached the spot. No injuries so far. Further details shall follow pic.twitter.com/8s4ujM0l9k— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2022
