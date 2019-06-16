शहर चुनें

Fire broke out at a hotel in Lenin Sarani area in Kolkata

कोलकाता के लेनिन सरानी में होटल में लगी आग, बुझाने के प्रयास जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Sun, 16 Jun 2019 08:15 PM IST
आग बुझाने का प्रयास करते फायर ब्रिगेड कर्मी
आग बुझाने का प्रयास करते फायर ब्रिगेड कर्मी - फोटो : एएनआई
कोलकाता के लेनिन सरानी इलाके में रविवार शाम एक होटल में आग लग गई। मौके पर पांच फायर टेंडर मौजूद हैं। आग बुझाने के प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं। आगे की जानकारी जल्द अपडेट की जाएगी।
kolkata lenin sarani fire in hotel west bengal
