Home ›   India News ›   Fire breaks out at a manufacturing factory in Pune district Six fire tenders rushed to the spot

पुणे: मैन्युफैक्चरिंग फैक्टरी में लगी भीषण आग, काबू पाने में जुटीं दमकल की छह गाड़ियां

Tanuja Yadav न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पुणे Published by: Tanuja Yadav
Updated Sat, 20 Feb 2021 01:22 PM IST
महाराष्ट्र के पुणे में एक फैक्टरी में लगी आग
महाराष्ट्र के पुणे में एक फैक्टरी में लगी आग - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
महाराष्ट्र के पुणे जिले में एक फैक्टरी में आग लगने की खबर है। पुणे के सणसवाडी में मैन्यूफैक्चरिंग फैक्टरी में आग लग गई है। सूचना मिलते ही दमकल की छह गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंच गई हैं। अभी तक किसी के हताहत होने की कोई खबर नहीं है। आग पर काबू पाने का काम जारी है। अभी तक आग लगने के पीछे का कारण नहीं पता लगा है।
india news national maharshtra maharashtra pune pune district pune fire news maharashtra fire news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

