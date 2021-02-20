पुणे: मैन्युफैक्चरिंग फैक्टरी में लगी भीषण आग, काबू पाने में जुटीं दमकल की छह गाड़ियां

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at a manufacturing factory in Sanaswadi area of Pune district. Six fire tenders rushed to the spot. No casualties or injuries reported so far. Fire fighting operations underway. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/wB1McBG5tU— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2021
