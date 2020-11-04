गोवा : अश्लील वीडियो शूट करने पर अभिनेत्री पूनम पांडे और एक अज्ञात शख्स के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज

गोवा फॉरवर्ड पार्टी का महिला विंग ने पूनम पांडे के खिलाफ भी शिकायत दर्ज कराई है। दरअसल, पूनम पांडे चापोली डाम पर एक अश्लील वीडियो शूट कर रही थी, जिसके बाद महिला विंग ने यह एक्शन लिया है।
Goa: FIR filed against an unknown person at Canacona PS for shooting of vulgar video featuring actress Poonam Pandey. Offence registered under IPC. Also, women's wing of Goa Forward Party filed a complaint against Pandey for shooting obscene video at Chapoli Dam— ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2020
