Home ›   India News ›   FIR filed against an unknown person at Canacona PS for shooting of vulgar video featuring actress Poonam Pandey

गोवा : अश्लील वीडियो शूट करने पर अभिनेत्री पूनम पांडे और एक अज्ञात शख्स के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पणजी Updated Wed, 04 Nov 2020 09:26 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
गोवा के कैनाकोना पुलिस स्टेशन में एक अज्ञात के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज की गई है। यह अज्ञात बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री पूनम पांडे की अश्लील वीडियो शूट कर रहा था, जिसके बाद पुलिस स्टेशन में इसके खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया गया है। भारतीय दंड संहिता के तहत शख्स के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया है।
गोवा फॉरवर्ड पार्टी का महिला विंग ने पूनम पांडे के खिलाफ भी शिकायत दर्ज कराई है। दरअसल, पूनम पांडे चापोली डाम पर एक अश्लील वीडियो शूट कर रही थी, जिसके बाद महिला विंग ने यह एक्शन लिया है।
