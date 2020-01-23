शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Fadnavis writes Uddhav demanding inclusion of photos of PM in state govt advertisements

फडणवीस ने ठाकरे को लिखा पत्र, कहा- पीएम की फोटो न होना सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेश का उल्लंघन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Thu, 23 Jan 2020 02:59 PM IST
देवेंद्र फडणवीस (फाइल फोटो)
देवेंद्र फडणवीस (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
महाराष्ट्र के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और नेता प्रतिपक्ष देवेंद्र फडणवीस ने राज्य के मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे को पत्र लिखा है। जिसमें उन्होंने राज्य सरकार के विज्ञापनों में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की तस्वीर होने की मांग की है। पत्र में उन्होंने लिखा है, 'उनकी तस्वीरों को शामिल नहीं करना उच्चतम न्यायालय के आदेश का उल्लंघन है।' 
विज्ञापन

 
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

उद्धव ठाकरे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र सरकार का निर्देश, 26 जनवरी से स्कूलों में संविधान की प्रस्तावना पढ़ना अनिवार्य

22 जनवरी 2020

शरद पवार और अजित पवार
India News

‘साहेब’ चार बार सीएम बने, मैं किसी तरह चार बार उपमुख्यमंत्री: अजित पवार

20 जनवरी 2020

शिवसेना प्रवक्ता संजय राउत (फाइल फोटो)
India News

'इंदिरा का अंडरवर्ल्ड कनेक्शन': राउत ने वापस लिया बयान, कहा- गांधी परिवार के प्रति हमेशा रहा सम्मान

16 जनवरी 2020

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
LPU

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
देवेंद्र फडणवीस (फाइल फोटो)
India News

राउत के बयान पर घिरी कांग्रेस, फडणवीस ने पूछा- क्या अंडरवर्ल्ड की मदद से जीतती थी कांग्रेस

16 जनवरी 2020

Uddhav Thackeray
India News

उद्धव का एलान, बाल ठाकरे के स्मारक निर्माण के लिए नहीं दी जाएगी पेड़ों की बलि

11 जनवरी 2020

bjp shiv sena
India News

नागपुर जिला परिषद में भाजपा की हार पर शिवसेना का तंज, फडणवीस और गडकरी के गृह जिले में ये हाल

10 जनवरी 2020

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
Astrology Services

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
विज्ञापन
devendra fadnavis uddhav thackeray narendra modi supreme court
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

बेनियाबाग मैदान में मौजूद पुलिस।
Varanasi

बनारस: सीएए का विरोध कर रही महिलाओं से खाली कराया बेनियाबाग मैदान, पथराव

23 जनवरी 2020

नीतीश कुमार-पवन वर्मा (फाइल फोटो)
Bihar

'जिस पार्टी में जाना है जाएं' नीतीश की दो टूक पर पवन वर्मा ने फिर किया पलटवार

23 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

आखिर क्यों निर्भया के दोषियों को अलग-अलग नहीं हो सकती फांसी, ये है वजह

23 जनवरी 2020

Nirbhaya Case Latest News: convicts ask last wish by tihar jail, preparations of execution starts
Delhi NCR

तिहाड़ में शुरू हुई निर्भया के दोषियों को फांसी की तैयारी, पूछी गई आखिरी इच्छा

23 जनवरी 2020

निलंबित डीएसपी दविंदर सिंह
Jammu

आतंकियों का मददगार दविंदर निकला मक्खन चोर, 1997 में गायब किया था एक ट्रक

23 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
asim riaz
Television

चार महीने में Bigg Boss के बड़े खिलाड़ी बनकर उभरे आसिम रियाज, समर्थन में उतरे ये पांच सितारे

23 जनवरी 2020

Shehnaaz Kaur Gill and Siddharth Shukl
Television

कैप्टेंसी टास्क में गुस्से में तिलमिलाई शहनाज ने सिद्धार्थ को दिया धक्का, हैरान रह गए घरवाले

23 जनवरी 2020

kangana ranaut
Bollywood

अब इंदिरा जयसिंह पर भड़कीं कंगना, बोलीं- 'ऐसी औरतों की कोख से पैदा होते हैं दुष्कर्मी'

23 जनवरी 2020

शाहीन बाग में प्रदर्शन
Delhi NCR

शाहीन बाग : 39 दिन से रोज परेशान हो रहे हैं लाखों लोग, दो से तीन घंटे हो रहे लेट

23 जनवरी 2020

छपाक, तानाजी
Bollywood

13वें दिन भी नहीं थमी अजय देवगन की 'तानाजी' की रफ्तार, दीपिका की 'छपाक' की हुई ऐसी हालत

23 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

concept pic
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट को क्यों कहना पड़ा- सज्जन होते हैं हाथी

तमिलनाडु के नीलगिरि वन क्षेत्र में बने रिसॉर्ट्स के मामले में सुनवाई करते हुए सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने साफ कहा है कि वह हाथियों के रास्ते में कोई बाधा नहीं आने देगा। कोर्ट ने कहा कि हाथी सज्जन होते हैं.. इंसानों को हाथी को रास्ता देना ही होगा।

23 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

अनुच्छेद 370 हटाने की वैधता को चुनौती वाली याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने फैसला रखा सुरक्षित

23 जनवरी 2020

अरविंद केजरीवाल
India News

खास रही है ‘आप’ के मुखिया और दिल्ली के सीएम केजरीवाल की लाइफ, थियेटर, स्केचिंग के रहे हैं शौकीन

23 जनवरी 2020

रिपब्लिक डे
India News

Republic Day 2020: ‘रिपब्लिक डे परेड 2020’ की फुल ड्रेस रिहर्सल, दिखा सेना का शौर्य और पराक्रम

23 जनवरी 2020

बंगाल की सीएम ममता बनर्जी
India News

ममता बोली, नेताजी ने हिंदू महासभा की विभाजनकारी राजनीति का विरोध किया था

23 जनवरी 2020

Ashok Chavan
India News

सीएए और एनआरसी का विरोध रहेगा जारी: अशोक चव्हाण

23 जनवरी 2020

एनसीपी प्रमुख शरद पवार
India News

महाराष्ट्र चुनावों में मुस्लिमों ने उन पार्टियों को वोट किया जो भाजपा को हरा सकती थी: शरद पवार

23 जनवरी 2020

कांग्रेस नेता पी चिदंबरम (फाइल फोटो)
India News

चिदंबरम का मोदी सरकार पर हमला, कहा- सत्ता में बैठे लोग असली टुकड़े-टुकड़े गैंग हैं

23 जनवरी 2020

शशि थरूर
India News

सीएए के खिलाफ प्रस्ताव राजनीतिक कदम हैं, राज्यों की बमुश्किल ही कोई भूमिका है: थरूर

23 जनवरी 2020

गौतम खेतान (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अगस्ता वेस्टलैंड: गौतम खेतान की जमानत याचिका पर 31 जनवरी को होगी सुनवाई

23 जनवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

सुप्रीम कोर्ट को क्यों कहना पड़ा- सज्जन होते हैं हाथी

तमिलनाडु के नीलगिरि वन क्षेत्र में बने रिसॉर्ट्स के मामले में सुनवाई करते हुए सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने साफ कहा है कि वह हाथियों के रास्ते में कोई बाधा नहीं आने देगा। कोर्ट ने कहा कि हाथी सज्जन होते हैं.. इंसानों को हाथी को रास्ता देना ही होगा।

23 जनवरी 2020

अरविंद केजरीवाल 3:30

खास रही है ‘आप’ के मुखिया और दिल्ली के सीएम केजरीवाल की लाइफ, थियेटर, स्केचिंग के रहे हैं शौकीन

23 जनवरी 2020

रिपब्लिक डे 1:33

Republic Day 2020: ‘रिपब्लिक डे परेड 2020’ की फुल ड्रेस रिहर्सल, दिखा सेना का शौर्य और पराक्रम

23 जनवरी 2020

बॉलीवुड 1:13

दिशा पाटनी और आदित्य रॉय कपूर दिखे साथ, यामी गौतम पहुंचीं लिवा मिस दिवा 2020 में

23 जनवरी 2020

concept pic 3:15

विदेशी लड़की को दिल दे बैठे थे नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस

23 जनवरी 2020

Related

सुभाष चंद्र बोस
India News

जयंती विशेष: सुभाष चंद्र बोस की हत्या हुई या मृत्यु?

23 जनवरी 2020

बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

हाईकोर्ट पहुंचा साई जन्मस्थान विवाद, साई जन्मभूमि पाथरी संस्थान ने खटखटाया दरवाजा

23 जनवरी 2020

भाजपा अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा ने पीएम मोदी से मुलाकात की
India News

भाजपा अध्यक्ष बनने के बाद पहली बार पीएम मोदी से मिले जेपी नड्डा, मांगा आशीर्वाद

23 जनवरी 2020

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020
India News

दिल्ली चुनाव: वोट शेयर का समझें पूरा गणित, 2013 के बाद से कितनी बदली तस्वीर  

23 जनवरी 2020

अमित ठाकरे और महाराष्ट्र नवनिर्माण सेना का नया झंडा
India News

अब राज ठाकरे के बेटे की राजनीति में एंट्री, बदला एमएनएस का झंडा और नारा

23 जनवरी 2020

concept pic
India News

विदेशी लड़की को दिल दे बैठे थे नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस

23 जनवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited