
ट्रस्टों से सोना लेने के बयान पर घिरे पृथ्वीराज चव्हाण, भाजपा के हमले के बाद दी सफाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Fri, 15 May 2020 12:55 PM IST
महाराष्ट्र के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और कांग्रेस नेता पृथ्वीराज चव्हाण
महाराष्ट्र के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और कांग्रेस नेता पृथ्वीराज चव्हाण - फोटो : ANI
महाराष्ट्र के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और कांग्रेस नेता पृथ्वीराज चव्हाण के कोरोना संकट के दौरान देश के सभी धार्मिक ट्रस्टों में रखे सोने के भंडार का इस्तेमाल करने वाले बयान पर सियासत तेज हो गई है। इस बयान को लेकर भाजपा अब चव्हाण पर हमलावर है। भाजपा प्रवक्ता संबित पात्रा ने कांग्रेस की तुलना मुगल आक्रमणकारियों से की है।  

विवाद के बाद अब पूर्व सीएम ने अपनी सफाई में कहा है कि उनकी बात को गलत तरीके से पेश किया गया है। वह ऐसा करने वालों के खिलाफ कानूनी कार्रवाई करूंगा। उन्होंने कहा कि मेरा सुझाव नया नहीं है। जब भी राष्ट्रीय आर्थिक संकट आता है, तो प्रधानमंत्री सोना संग्रह करने का सहारा लेते हैं।
चव्हाण ने कहा है, 'पीएम मोदी ने 20 लाख करोड़ रुपये के आर्थिक पुनरुद्धार पैकेज की घोषणा की थी। लेकिन सवाल पूछा गया है कि सरकार इन संसाधनों को कैसे जुटाएगी। मैंने सुझाव दिया था कि सरकार विभिन्न व्यक्तियों और धार्मिक ट्रस्ट से उनके पास पड़े बेकार सोने को जमा करने के लिए कहे।'
उन्होंने कहा, 'असामाजिक तत्वों ने इसे संदर्भ से बाहर कर दिया और ऐसा दिखाने की कोशिश की कि मैंने एक विशेष धर्म पर टिप्पणी की थी। अब मैं इसको लेकर उचित कानूनी प्राधिकारियों के साथ काम करने जा रहा हूं और ऐसे लोगों के खिलाफ कानूनी कार्रवाई करूंगा। मेरा सुझाव कोई नई बात नहीं थी। जब भी कोई राष्ट्रीय आर्थिक संकट आता है तो देश के प्रधानमंत्री सोने का संग्रह करने का सहारा लेते हैं।'

भाजपा हुई हमलावर
इसे लेकर भाजपा के पूर्व लोकसभा सांसद किरीट सोमैया ने पृथ्वीराज से सवाल किया है कि क्या सोनिया गांधी ने उनसे ये मांग करने के लिए कहा है। वहीं, पार्टी प्रवक्ता संबित पात्रा ने कांग्रेस नेताओं की तुलना मुगल आक्रमणकारियों से की है।   



 
 








