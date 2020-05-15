ट्रस्टों से सोना लेने के बयान पर घिरे पृथ्वीराज चव्हाण, भाजपा के हमले के बाद दी सफाई

महाराष्ट्र के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और कांग्रेस नेता पृथ्वीराज चव्हाण के कोरोना संकट के दौरान देश के सभी धार्मिक ट्रस्टों में रखे सोने के भंडार का इस्तेमाल करने वाले बयान पर सियासत तेज हो गई है। इस बयान को लेकर भाजपा अब चव्हाण पर हमलावर है। भाजपा प्रवक्ता संबित पात्रा ने कांग्रेस की तुलना मुगल आक्रमणकारियों से की है।विवाद के बाद अब पूर्व सीएम ने अपनी सफाई में कहा है कि उनकी बात को गलत तरीके से पेश किया गया है। वह ऐसा करने वालों के खिलाफ कानूनी कार्रवाई करूंगा। उन्होंने कहा कि मेरा सुझाव नया नहीं है। जब भी राष्ट्रीय आर्थिक संकट आता है, तो प्रधानमंत्री सोना संग्रह करने का सहारा लेते हैं।
Anti-social elements twisted it out of context&tried to project that I had targetted a particular religion. I'm going to take up with appropriate legal authorities. My suggestion was nothing new. Whenever there's a national economic crisis, PMs resorted to collect gold: P Chavan https://t.co/ECBigq01gh— ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2020
I never had an iota of doubt that there’s not much difference between the Congress & the Mugal Invaders who plundered Temples nor much difference between the East India Company & Sonia’s Congress since both drained India of it’s wealth.— Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) May 15, 2020
Congress’ hate for the Hindus is phenomenal https://t.co/YNsc5DJeJY
