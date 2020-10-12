मुंबई में बिजली गुल: लोकल ट्रेनों में फंसे हजारों यात्री, अमिताभ बोले- शांत रहें सब ठीक हो जाएगा

Mumbai Suburban train services disrupted due to grid failure: Central Railways Chief Public Relation Officers (CPRO) #Maharashtra https://t.co/FxU4upma08— ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2020
Due to a technical glitch in Circuit 2 of the Kalva-Padghe powerhouse, the regions between Thane and Mumbai are facing a power cut. Our staff is working on it and power will be restored in an hour or 45 minutes: Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut pic.twitter.com/SWx037agzj— ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2020
Maharashtra: Passengers wait at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus as local train services are disrupted due to power outage in Mumbai.— ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2020
A commuter says, "We are clueless about how long we will have to wait here." https://t.co/7I7BCNVRFK pic.twitter.com/NnIonFQKOR
#WATCH Public announcement about the temporary suspension of local train services being made at #Mumbai Central Railway Station following power grid failure— ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2020
BMC says, "It will take 45 minutes to 1 hour to restore the power supply." pic.twitter.com/YZGLM4ktL3
Due to power supply failure in Mumbai region, residents are requested to call on 022-22694727, 022-226947725 and 022-22704403 in case of emergencies: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation pic.twitter.com/InaALh0nj2— ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2020
At 10.10 am there were simultaneous substation tripping in MSETCL's Kalwa, Kharghar causing a huge dip in frequency in Mumbai transmission system which led to tripping of power supply. Restoration work in progress to bring supply from the 3 Hydro units & Trombay units: Tata Power pic.twitter.com/kEat3e7I04— ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2020
T 3688 - Entire city in power outage .. somehow managing this message .. keep calm all shall be well ..— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 12, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.