शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Electric supply in Mumbai interrupted due to TATA incoming electric supply failure

मुंबई में बिजली गुल: लोकल ट्रेनों में फंसे हजारों यात्री, अमिताभ बोले- शांत रहें सब ठीक हो जाएगा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Mon, 12 Oct 2020 12:03 PM IST
विज्ञापन
बिजली गुल होने के बाद स्टेशन पर फंसे लोग
बिजली गुल होने के बाद स्टेशन पर फंसे लोग - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
महाराष्ट्र की राजधानी मुंबई में ग्रिड फेल होने से शहर के कई इलाकों की बत्ती गुल हो गई है। बृहन्मुंबई इलेक्ट्रिक सप्लाई एंड ट्रांसपोर्ट ने बताया है कि टाटा की ओर से आने वाली बिजली की आपूर्ति के फेल होने के बाद देश की आर्थिक राजधानी में बिजली की आपूर्ति बाधित हो गई है।
विज्ञापन

वहीं, मुंबई टाउनशिव में बिजली की आपूर्ति करने वाली कंपनी बेस्ट ने बताया है कि शहर को बिजली की आपूर्ति करने वाले प्लांट का ग्रिड फेल हो गया है। इस कारण शहर के पूर्वी, पश्चिमी, उपनगर और ठाणे के कुछ हिस्सों में बिजली गुल हो गई है। इस कारण लोगों को भारी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। 
 
360 मेगावाट की आपूर्ति हुई प्रभावित
मुंबई प्रणाली को बिजली की आपूर्ति के लिए लाइनों और ट्रांसफार्मर पर कई ट्रिपिंग है। बताया गया है कि शहर में 360 मेगावाट की आपूर्ति प्रभावित हुई है। बिजली की आपूर्ति को सुनिश्चित करने के लिए काम शुरू किया जा रहा है।   

सुबह 10 बजे के बाद फेल हुआ ग्रिड
मुंबई में 10.15 बजे बिजली गुल हुई। बताया गया है कि शहर में बत्ती गुल होने के पीछे की वजह कलवा स्थित टाटा पावर के सेंट्रल ग्रिड में फेल होना है। ग्रिड के फेल होने से मुंबई के उपनगरों में भी लोगों को परेशानी झेलनी पड़ रही है।     

ऊर्जा मंत्री ने कहा, एक घंटे में बहाल हो जाएगी बिजली
वहीं, मुंबई में बिजली गुल होने को लेकर महाराष्ट्र के ऊर्जा मंत्री नितिन राउत का बयान सामने आया है। राउत ने कहा है, 'कलवा-पद्घे बिजलीघर के सर्किट 2 में एक तकनीकी गड़बड़ के कारण, ठाणे और मुंबई के बीच के क्षेत्र बिजली कटौती का सामना कर रहे हैं। हमारा स्टाफ इस पर काम कर रहा है और एक घंटे या 45 मिनट में बिजली बहाल हो जाएगी।'
 

जहां तहां खड़ी हुईं लोकल ट्रेनें
बिजली की आपूर्ति बाधित होने से मुंबई की लोकल ट्रेन सेवा बाधित हुई है। सेंट्रल, ईस्टर्न और वेस्टर्न लाइन पर ट्रेन सेवा बाधित है। बिजली नहीं होने के कारण लोकल ट्रेनें जहां तहां खड़ी हो गई हैं। लोग लोकल ट्रेनों से उतर पर पैदल ही अपने गंतव्य स्थानों की तरफ बढ़ रहे हैं। मध्य रेलवे के मुख्य जनसंपर्क अधिकारी (सीपीआरओ) ने बताया है कि ग्रिड फेल होने के कारण मुंबई में लोकल ट्रेन सेवाएं बाधित हुई हैं। अभी तक यह नहीं बताया गया है कि कब तक बिजली आपूर्ति फिर से शुरू हो पाएगी। बांद्रा, कोलाबा, माहिम इलाके में सुबह 10 बजे से ही बिजली गुल है। 

हजारों यात्री लोकल ट्रेनों और स्टेशनों पर फंसे
बिजली गुल होने से छत्रपति शिवाजी टर्मिनल पर यात्री फंस गए हैं। एक यात्री ने बताया कि वह सुबह 10 बजे यहां पर फंसा हुआ है। वहीं, एक अन्य यात्री ने कहा कि हमें इस बात की कोई खबर नहीं है कि हमें यहां कब तक इंतजार करना होगा। पावर ग्रिड फेल होने के कारण इन यात्रियों को खासी परेशानी झेलनी पड़ रही है। मिली जानकारी के अनुसार, लोकल ट्रेनों में हजारों यात्री जहां तहां फंस गए हैं। 
 

ट्रेन सेवाओं के अस्थायी निलंबन की घोषणा हुई
पावर ग्रिड फेल होने के कारण मुलुंद स्टेशन पर यात्रियों को इंतजार करते देखा जा रहा है। वहीं, बीएमसी ने कहा है कि बिजली आपूर्ति बहाल करने में 45 मिनट से एक घंटे का समय लगेगा। दूसरी तरफ, पावर ग्रिड के फेल होने के बाद मुंबई सेंट्रल रेलवे स्टेशन पर लोकल ट्रेन सेवाओं के अस्थायी निलंबन के बारे में सार्वजनिक घोषणा की गई है। 
 
भाजपा ने साधा निशाना
मुंबई में बिजली गुल होने पर भाजपा ने राज्य सरकार पर हमला बोला है। भाजपा नेता किरीट सोमैया ने उद्धव ठाकरे सरकार पर हमला बोलते हुए कहा है कि बिजलीकर्मियों को चार महीने से सैलरी नहीं दी गई है। पूरा प्रशासन फेल हो गया है। 

हाईकोर्ट की सुनवाई बाधित
बिजली गुल होने के कारण बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट की सुनवाई बाधित हुई है। बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट में इंटरनेट नहीं होने की वजह ऑनलाइन सुनवाई प्रभावित हुई है। मुंबई के 6 कोविड अस्पताल में पावर बैकअप का काम शुरू हो गया है।

बीएमसी ने जारी किया हेल्पलाइन नंबर
बीएमसी की तरफ से आपात स्थिति में मदद के लिए टोल फ्री नंबर जारी किए गए हैं। बीएमसी ने कहा है कि मुंबई क्षेत्र में बिजली की आपूर्ति की विफलता के कारण, निवासियों से अनुरोध है कि आपात स्थिति के मामले में 022-22694727, 022-226947725 और 022-22704403 पर कॉल करें। 
 
टाटा पावर ने बताया क्यों गुल हुई बिजली
मुंबई में बिजली गुल होने को लेकर टाटा पावर की तरफ से बयान जारी किया गया है। टाटा पावर ने कहा है, 'सुबह 10.10 बजे से एमएसईटीसीएल के कलावा, खारगर में एक सबस्टेशन पर ट्रिपिंग हो रही थी, इस कारण मुंबई ट्रांसमिशन सिस्टम की आवृत्ति में भारी गिरावट हुई। जो पावर सप्लाई बाधित होने का कारण बनी। 3 हाइड्रो इकाइयों और ट्रॉम्बे इकाइयों से आपूर्ति लाने के लिए बहाली का कार्य प्रगति पर है।'
 
अमिताभ बच्चन ने कहा, शांत रहें सब ठीक हो जाएगा
मायानगरी में बिजली गुल होने को लेकर अभिनेता अमिताभ बच्चन ने ट्वीट किया है। उन्होंने कहा है, 'पूरे शहर में बिजली गुल है। किसी तरह इस मैसेज को भेज रहा हूं। शांत रहें सब ठीक हो जाएगा।'
 








 

Trending Video

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national grid fail mumbai

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

अनीता हसनंदानी और रोहित रेड्डी
Television

अनिता हसनंदानी की प्रेग्नेंसी पर ट्रोलर ने किया घटिया कमेंट, पति ने दिया मुंहतोड़ जवाब

12 अक्टूबर 2020

neha kakkar
Chandigarh

नेहा कक्कड़ बनेंगी दुल्हन, शादी की तारीख आई सामने, इंस्टाग्राम पर किया था प्यार का इजहार

12 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
राशिद खान, अनुष्का शर्मा
Bollywood

गूगल सर्च दिखा रहा अनुष्का शर्मा को राशिद खान की पत्नी, जानिए पूरा मामला

12 अक्टूबर 2020

खुशबू सुंदर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कांग्रेस ने तुरंत प्रभाव से खुशबू सुंदर को पार्टी प्रवक्ता पद से हटाया, भाजपा में हो सकती हैं शामिल

12 अक्टूबर 2020

जांच करने पहुंचे अधिकारी
Jhansi

झांसी दुष्कर्म कांड: हैवानों के आगे गिड़गिड़ाती रही छात्रा, नहीं पसीजा किसी का दिल

12 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
पारले जी बिस्किट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

बजाज की राह पर पारले जी, विज्ञापनों को लेकर लिया बड़ा फैसला तो कंपनी का नाम होने लगा ट्रेंड

12 अक्टूबर 2020

रियान पराग
Cricket News

VIDEO: राजस्थान के लिए जीत का छक्का लगाने के बाद इस 18 वर्षीय खिलाड़ी ने किया बिहु डांस

12 अक्टूबर 2020

शिवराजपुर बीच (गुजरात)
India News

आठ 'ब्लू फ्लैग' पाने वाला एशिया का पहला देश है भारत, जानें क्या हैं इसके मानक और लाभ

12 अक्टूबर 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

बस एक एसएमएस से डाउनलोड कर सकेंगे संपत्ति कार्ड, जानिए क्या और कैसे होंगे फायदे

12 अक्टूबर 2020

राहुल तेवतिया और खलील अहमद
Cricket News

VIDEO: आखिरी ओवर में खलील से भिड़े तेवतिया, मैच के बाद बताया पूरा मामला

12 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited