मुंबई में बिजली गुल: लोकल ट्रेनों में फंसे हजारों यात्री, अमिताभ बोले- शांत रहें सब ठीक हो जाएगा

Mumbai Suburban train services disrupted due to grid failure: Central Railways Chief Public Relation Officers (CPRO) #Maharashtra https://t.co/FxU4upma08 — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2020

Due to a technical glitch in Circuit 2 of the Kalva-Padghe powerhouse, the regions between Thane and Mumbai are facing a power cut. Our staff is working on it and power will be restored in an hour or 45 minutes: Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut pic.twitter.com/SWx037agzj — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2020

Maharashtra: Passengers wait at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus as local train services are disrupted due to power outage in Mumbai.



A commuter says, "We are clueless about how long we will have to wait here." https://t.co/7I7BCNVRFK pic.twitter.com/NnIonFQKOR — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2020

#WATCH Public announcement about the temporary suspension of local train services being made at #Mumbai Central Railway Station following power grid failure



BMC says, "It will take 45 minutes to 1 hour to restore the power supply." pic.twitter.com/YZGLM4ktL3 — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2020

Due to power supply failure in Mumbai region, residents are requested to call on 022-22694727, 022-226947725 and 022-22704403 in case of emergencies: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation pic.twitter.com/InaALh0nj2 — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2020

At 10.10 am there were simultaneous substation tripping in MSETCL's Kalwa, Kharghar causing a huge dip in frequency in Mumbai transmission system which led to tripping of power supply. Restoration work in progress to bring supply from the 3 Hydro units & Trombay units: Tata Power pic.twitter.com/kEat3e7I04 — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2020

T 3688 - Entire city in power outage .. somehow managing this message .. keep calm all shall be well .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 12, 2020

महाराष्ट्र की राजधानी मुंबई में ग्रिड फेल होने से शहर के कई इलाकों की बत्ती गुल हो गई है। बृहन्मुंबई इलेक्ट्रिक सप्लाई एंड ट्रांसपोर्ट ने बताया है कि टाटा की ओर से आने वाली बिजली की आपूर्ति के फेल होने के बाद देश की आर्थिक राजधानी में बिजली की आपूर्ति बाधित हो गई है।वहीं, मुंबई टाउनशिव में बिजली की आपूर्ति करने वाली कंपनी बेस्ट ने बताया है कि शहर को बिजली की आपूर्ति करने वाले प्लांट का ग्रिड फेल हो गया है। इस कारण शहर के पूर्वी, पश्चिमी, उपनगर और ठाणे के कुछ हिस्सों में बिजली गुल हो गई है। इस कारण लोगों को भारी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।मुंबई प्रणाली को बिजली की आपूर्ति के लिए लाइनों और ट्रांसफार्मर पर कई ट्रिपिंग है। बताया गया है कि शहर में 360 मेगावाट की आपूर्ति प्रभावित हुई है। बिजली की आपूर्ति को सुनिश्चित करने के लिए काम शुरू किया जा रहा है।मुंबई में 10.15 बजे बिजली गुल हुई। बताया गया है कि शहर में बत्ती गुल होने के पीछे की वजह कलवा स्थित टाटा पावर के सेंट्रल ग्रिड में फेल होना है। ग्रिड के फेल होने से मुंबई के उपनगरों में भी लोगों को परेशानी झेलनी पड़ रही है।वहीं, मुंबई में बिजली गुल होने को लेकर महाराष्ट्र के ऊर्जा मंत्री नितिन राउत का बयान सामने आया है। राउत ने कहा है, 'कलवा-पद्घे बिजलीघर के सर्किट 2 में एक तकनीकी गड़बड़ के कारण, ठाणे और मुंबई के बीच के क्षेत्र बिजली कटौती का सामना कर रहे हैं। हमारा स्टाफ इस पर काम कर रहा है और एक घंटे या 45 मिनट में बिजली बहाल हो जाएगी।'बिजली की आपूर्ति बाधित होने से मुंबई की लोकल ट्रेन सेवा बाधित हुई है। सेंट्रल, ईस्टर्न और वेस्टर्न लाइन पर ट्रेन सेवा बाधित है। बिजली नहीं होने के कारण लोकल ट्रेनें जहां तहां खड़ी हो गई हैं। लोग लोकल ट्रेनों से उतर पर पैदल ही अपने गंतव्य स्थानों की तरफ बढ़ रहे हैं। मध्य रेलवे के मुख्य जनसंपर्क अधिकारी (सीपीआरओ) ने बताया है कि ग्रिड फेल होने के कारण मुंबई में लोकल ट्रेन सेवाएं बाधित हुई हैं। अभी तक यह नहीं बताया गया है कि कब तक बिजली आपूर्ति फिर से शुरू हो पाएगी। बांद्रा, कोलाबा, माहिम इलाके में सुबह 10 बजे से ही बिजली गुल है।बिजली गुल होने से छत्रपति शिवाजी टर्मिनल पर यात्री फंस गए हैं। एक यात्री ने बताया कि वह सुबह 10 बजे यहां पर फंसा हुआ है। वहीं, एक अन्य यात्री ने कहा कि हमें इस बात की कोई खबर नहीं है कि हमें यहां कब तक इंतजार करना होगा। पावर ग्रिड फेल होने के कारण इन यात्रियों को खासी परेशानी झेलनी पड़ रही है। मिली जानकारी के अनुसार, लोकल ट्रेनों में हजारों यात्री जहां तहां फंस गए हैं।पावर ग्रिड फेल होने के कारण मुलुंद स्टेशन पर यात्रियों को इंतजार करते देखा जा रहा है। वहीं, बीएमसी ने कहा है कि बिजली आपूर्ति बहाल करने में 45 मिनट से एक घंटे का समय लगेगा। दूसरी तरफ, पावर ग्रिड के फेल होने के बाद मुंबई सेंट्रल रेलवे स्टेशन पर लोकल ट्रेन सेवाओं के अस्थायी निलंबन के बारे में सार्वजनिक घोषणा की गई है।मुंबई में बिजली गुल होने पर भाजपा ने राज्य सरकार पर हमला बोला है। भाजपा नेता किरीट सोमैया ने उद्धव ठाकरे सरकार पर हमला बोलते हुए कहा है कि बिजलीकर्मियों को चार महीने से सैलरी नहीं दी गई है। पूरा प्रशासन फेल हो गया है।बिजली गुल होने के कारण बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट की सुनवाई बाधित हुई है। बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट में इंटरनेट नहीं होने की वजह ऑनलाइन सुनवाई प्रभावित हुई है। मुंबई के 6 कोविड अस्पताल में पावर बैकअप का काम शुरू हो गया है।बीएमसी की तरफ से आपात स्थिति में मदद के लिए टोल फ्री नंबर जारी किए गए हैं। बीएमसी ने कहा है कि मुंबई क्षेत्र में बिजली की आपूर्ति की विफलता के कारण, निवासियों से अनुरोध है कि आपात स्थिति के मामले में 022-22694727, 022-226947725 और 022-22704403 पर कॉल करें।मुंबई में बिजली गुल होने को लेकर टाटा पावर की तरफ से बयान जारी किया गया है। टाटा पावर ने कहा है, 'सुबह 10.10 बजे से एमएसईटीसीएल के कलावा, खारगर में एक सबस्टेशन पर ट्रिपिंग हो रही थी, इस कारण मुंबई ट्रांसमिशन सिस्टम की आवृत्ति में भारी गिरावट हुई। जो पावर सप्लाई बाधित होने का कारण बनी। 3 हाइड्रो इकाइयों और ट्रॉम्बे इकाइयों से आपूर्ति लाने के लिए बहाली का कार्य प्रगति पर है।'मायानगरी में बिजली गुल होने को लेकर अभिनेता अमिताभ बच्चन ने ट्वीट किया है। उन्होंने कहा है, 'पूरे शहर में बिजली गुल है। किसी तरह इस मैसेज को भेज रहा हूं। शांत रहें सब ठीक हो जाएगा।'