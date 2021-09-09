बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Election Commission to hold Rajya Sabha bypolls for six seats on October 4

एलान: राज्यसभा की छह सीटों पर चार अक्तूबर को चुनाव, बिहार विधान परिषद की खाली सीट पर इसी दिन होगी वोटिंग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: प्रशांत कुमार झा Updated Thu, 09 Sep 2021 12:17 PM IST

सार

चुनाव आयोग ने राज्यसभा की खाली पड़ी छह सीटों पर चुनाव कराने की घोषणा कर दी है। तमिलनाडु , महाराष्ट्र, बंगाल और असम में खाली सीट पर 4 अक्तूबर को चुनाव होगा। इसके साथ ही बिहार विधानसभा परिषद का चुनाव भी इसी तारीख को होगा।
राज्यसभा
राज्यसभा - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

चुनाव आयोग ने राज्यसभा की खाली पड़ी 6 सीटों पर चुनाव कराने की तारीख का एलान कर दिया है। 4 अक्तूबर को राज्यसभा की खाली पड़ी सीटों पर चुनाव होगा। तमिलनाडु की दो सीट असम, मध्यप्रदेश, महाराष्ट्र और बंगाल की 1-1 सीट पर चुनाव होगा। इसके साथ ही चुनाव आयोग ने बिहार विधानसभा परिषध की खाली पड़ी सीट पर इसी तारीख को चुनाव कराने का फैसला किया है।  नॉमिनेशन की आखिरी तारीख 22 सितंबर रहेगी। इससे पहले उम्मीदवारों को नामांकन करना जरूरी होगा। 
india news national rajya sabha bypolls election commission
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

