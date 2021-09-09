एलान: राज्यसभा की छह सीटों पर चार अक्तूबर को चुनाव, बिहार विधान परिषद की खाली सीट पर इसी दिन होगी वोटिंग

Election Commission of India to hold Rajya Sabha bypolls for six seats - one each in West Bengal, Assam, Maharashtra & Madhya Pradesh & two seats in Tamil Nadu on October 4
Bypolls for an Assembly Council seat in Bihar to be held on October 4 pic.twitter.com/wj2AU0l7yv — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2021
