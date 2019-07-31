शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
एयरसेल मैक्सिस मामला : ईडी ने की चिदंबरम की अग्रिम जमानत पर सुनवाई आगे बढ़ाने की मांग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 31 Jul 2019 11:16 AM IST
पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री पी चिदंबरम (फाइल फोटो)
पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री पी चिदंबरम (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Facebook
ख़बर सुनें
एयरसेल मैक्सिस मामले में प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) ने अदालत से पी चिदंबरम की अग्रिम जमानत याचिका पर सुनवाई स्थगित करने के लिए कहा है। ईडी ने कहा है कि सॉलिसिटर जनरल तुषार मेहता 1 अगस्त को बहस करने के लिए उपलब्ध नहीं हैं। ईडी ने सुनवाई के लिए अदालत से अगस्त के अंतिम सप्ताह की तारीख की मांग की है। अदालत ने ईडी को कल इसका उल्लेख करने को कहा है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन





विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
आज का मुद्दा
