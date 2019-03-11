शहर चुनें

ED attaches Rs 31 crores of Zylog Systems Limited, Chennai under PMLA in bank fraud case

चेन्नईः बैंक धोखाधड़ी मामले में ईडी की कार्रवाई, 31 करोड़ रुपये की संपत्ति की जब्त

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चेन्नई Updated Mon, 11 Mar 2019 06:04 PM IST
बैंक धोखाधड़ी मामले में प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) ने चेन्नई की एक कंपनी के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक, इस मामले में धनशोधन निवारण अधिनियम, 2002 (पीएमएलए) के तहत ईडी ने चेन्नई स्थित जायलॉग सिस्टम्स लिमिटेड की कुल 31 करोड़ रुपये की संपत्ति जब्त की। जिसमें एक इमारत, 5 फ्लैट और 1 करोड़ रुपये की फिक्स डिपॉजिट शामिल है। 
जायलॉग सिस्टम्स लिमिटेड एक अंतरराष्ट्रीय सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी (आईटी) कंपनी है और सार्वजनिक रूप से नेशनल स्टॉक एक्सचेंज और बॉम्बे स्टॉक एक्सचेंज में सूचीबद्ध है। इसका मुख्यालय भारत के चेन्नई, एडिसन (न्यू जर्सी) और संयुक्त राज्य अमेरिका में है।

enforcement directorate bank fraud case pmla zylog systems limited chennai prevention of money laundering act बैंक धोखाधड़ी प्रवर्तन निदेशालय
