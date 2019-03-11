Enforcement Directorate attaches one building, 5 flats and Fixed Deposits of Rs 1 Crore, total Rs 31 crores of Zylog Systems Limited, Chennai under PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002) in a bank fraud case. pic.twitter.com/1aLtuKDCy4— ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2019
प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) ने वीवीआईपी हेलिकॉप्टर मामले में मनी लांड्रिंग रोधक कानून (पीएमएलए) के तहत क्रिश्चियन मिशेल की पूर्व पत्नी की पेरिस में 5.83 करोड़ रुपये की संपत्ति कुर्क की है।
11 मार्च 2019