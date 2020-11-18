शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Eastern Ladakh Indian Army has completed establishment of habitat facilities for all troops deployed in the sector

सीमा तनाव के बीच लद्दाख में सेना ने तैयार किया उच्च स्तरीय आवास सुविधा, देखें वीडियो

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 18 Nov 2020 02:21 PM IST
विज्ञापन
सैनिकों के रहने के लिए तैयार किया गया आवास सुविधा
सैनिकों के रहने के लिए तैयार किया गया आवास सुविधा - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
चीन के साथ सीमा पर जारी तनाव के बीच भारतीय सेना ने पूर्वी लद्दाख में तैनात होने वाले जवानों के रहने के लिए उच्च स्तरीय आवास सुविधा वाले कंपाउंड को तैयार किया है। इस सेक्टर में तैनात होने वाले जवानों के लिए भारतीय सेना ने आवास सुविधाओं को तैयार कर लिया है। सेना का मकसद सर्दियों में जवानों की परिचालन क्षमता सुनिश्चित करना है।  
विज्ञापन


 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national indian army india china news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

लक्ष्मी विलास बैंक और मंता अर्बन कोऑपरेटिव बैंक पर पाबंदियां
Banking Beema

24 घंटे में इन दो बैंकों के ग्राहकों को झटका, नहीं निकाल पाएंगे पैसे, लगी पाबंदियां

18 नवंबर 2020

बेसिक शिक्षा राज्यमंत्री सतीश द्विवेदी
Lucknow

69 हजार सहायक शिक्षक भर्ती: सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले का योगी सरकार ने किया स्वागत, जल्द होंगी बाकी 37 हजार भर्तियां

18 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
सोनू सूद
Bollywood

सोनू सूद को शादी में लड़की ने बुलाया बिहार, अभिनेता ने सोशल मीडिया पर निमंत्रण स्वीकार करते हुए कही ये बात

18 नवंबर 2020

कंगना रणौत
Bollywood

बांग्लादेशी क्रिकेटर के विवाद में कंगना रणौत ने साधा निशाना, बोलीं- ‘क्यों डरते हो इतना मंदिरों से?’

18 नवंबर 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

कोरोना वायरस पर WHO प्रमुख की चेतावनी, सिर्फ वैक्सीन नहीं रोक पाएगी महामारी

18 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
बुलंदशहर रेप केस
Delhi NCR

बुलंदशहर: वायरल वीडियो में बोली दुष्कर्म पीड़िता, मुझे घर से उठाकर ले गए, मारपीट और फिर आग...

18 नवंबर 2020

road accident in ghaziabad
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबाद: मां बोली-मुझे क्या पता था कि कार में मेरा ही बेटा फंसा है, पास जाकर देखा तो उड़ गए होश

18 नवंबर 2020

दृश्यम, स्पेशल 26
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड की ये सात फिल्में, जिनसे प्रेरित होकर असल जिंदगी में हुए अपराध

18 नवंबर 2020

zeeshan ayyub
Bollywood

MP में लव जिहाद रोकने पर बनेगा कानून, एक्टर जीशान अयूब बोले- 'अब प्यार करने से पहले धर्म देखना पड़ेगा'

18 नवंबर 2020

पंकज त्रिपाठी, इकरा अजीज
Bollywood

‘कालीन भैया’ की फैन हैं पाकिस्तान की ये अभिनेत्री, इंस्टाग्राम पर लिखी दिल की बात तो पंकज त्रिपाठी ने भी दिया जवाब

18 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X