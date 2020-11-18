सीमा तनाव के बीच लद्दाख में सेना ने तैयार किया उच्च स्तरीय आवास सुविधा, देखें वीडियो

#WATCH Eastern Ladakh: In order to ensure operational efficiency of troops deployed in winters, Indian Army has completed establishment of habitat facilities for all troops deployed in the sector. pic.twitter.com/H6Sm5VG541— ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2020
