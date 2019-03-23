शहर चुनें

Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 struck the Andaman Islands region at today

भूकंप से थर्राया अंडमान निकोबार, रिएक्टर स्केल 5.1 की तीव्रता दर्ज 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 23 Mar 2019 08:07 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
अंडमान निकोबार द्वीप में शनिवार शाम 4.59 बजे भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए। भूकंप की तीव्रता रिएक्टर स्केल पर 5.1 दर्ज की गई। फिलहाल किसी भी प्रकार के जान माल का कोई नुकसान नहीं पहुंचा है। भूकंप का केंद्र लगभग 60 किमी की गहराई पर पूर्व दिशा में था।
earthquake earthquakes andaman islands earthquake andaman islands अंडमान निकोबार भूकंप
