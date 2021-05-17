बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   India News ›   earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale occurred near 182km South of Rajkot at 3:37 am today

गुजरात: भूकंप से हिली राजकोट की धरती, रिक्टर स्केल पर 3.8 रही तीव्रता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Jeet Kumar Updated Mon, 17 May 2021 07:27 AM IST

सार

  • भूकंप की तीव्रता 3.8 रही। फिलहाल भूकंप से जानमाल की और किसी नुकसान की कोई जानकारी नहीं है।
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : Amar Ujala
ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

गुजरात के राजकोट में भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए। रिक्टर स्केल पर इसकी तीव्रता 3.8 रही। इसकी पुष्टि नेशनल सेंटर फॉर सीस्मोलॉजी ने की है। इस भूकंप से जानमाल की और किसी नुकसान की कोई जानकारी नहीं है।
india news national earthquake news earthquake
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

