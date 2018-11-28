शहर चुनें

भारत-म्यांमार सीमा क्षेत्र में भूकंप के झटके, तीव्रता 5.5

Updated Wed, 28 Nov 2018 05:37 PM IST
Earthquake
Earthquake
ख़बर सुनें
म्यांमार-भारत (अरुणाचल प्रदेश) सीमा क्षेत्र मेें आज भूकंप के तेज झटके महसूस किए गए, रिचटर स्केल पर यह तीव्रता 5.5  की मापी गई।
फिलहाल अभी तक भूकंप की वजह से किसी प्रकार के नुकसान की सूचना नहीं है






