अंडमान निकोबार में भूकंप के तेज झटके, रिक्टर स्केल पर तीव्रता 4.8 रही

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पोर्ट ब्लेयर Updated Fri, 17 Jul 2020 11:22 AM IST
अंडमान निकोबार में भूकंप के तेज झटके
अंडमान निकोबार में भूकंप के तेज झटके - फोटो : ANI

अंडमान निकोबार द्वीप समूह शुक्रवार को भूकंप के तेज झटकों से हिल गया। नेशनल सेंटर फॉर सीस्मोलोजी (एनसीएस) ने बताया कि अंडमान में भूकंप के झटके सुबह 10.31 बजे महसूस किए गए। सेंटर ने बताया कि रिक्टर स्केल पर भूकंप की तीव्रता 4.8 रही। वहीं, इसका केंद्र राजधानी पोर्ट ब्लेटर से 250 किमी दूर रहा। 
earthquake earthquake today

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

