विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Dwarka Election Results 2020 Live: द्वारका में कड़ा मुकाबला, आदर्श शास्त्री कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार

चुनाव डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 11 Feb 2020 08:45 AM IST
द्वारका में आदर्श और विनय में मुकाबला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
08:38 AM, 11-Feb-2020
द्वारका सीट से भारतीय जनता पार्टी के उम्मीदवार प्रदुम्न राजपूत आगे चल रहे हैं। टक्कर में आम आदमी पार्टी के विनय मिश्रा और कांग्रेस के उम्मीदवार आदर्श शास्त्री हैं। 
08:14 AM, 11-Feb-2020

Live: द्वारका में इसबार कड़ा मुकाबला, आदर्श शास्त्री कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020 का नतीजा आज सामने आ जाएगा। सुबह 8 बजे से वोटिंग शुरू हो गई है। द्वारका सीट पर इस बार कड़ा मुकाबला दिख रहा है। यहां पर कांग्रेस की तरफ से आदर्श शास्त्री मैदान में हैं, जबकि विनय कुमार मिश्रा आप की तरफ से चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं। 

 
live dwarka vidhan sabha chunav results 2020 lates द्वारका विधानसभा सीट का चुनाव परिणाम delhi election 2020
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन
